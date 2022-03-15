Anika Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that it granted:



on March 1, 2022 to three newly hired non-executive employees, (a) non-statutory stock options (“NSOs”) for the exercise of an aggregate of 9,529 shares of common stock at a per share exercise price of $31.50, which equaled the closing price of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Closing Price”) on the grant date, and (b) restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering an aggregate of 4,280 shares of common stock; and

on March 11, 2022 to a fourth newly hired non-executive employee, (a) NSOs for the exercise of 8,029 shares of common stock at a per share exercise price of $25.58, which equaled the Closing Price on the grant date, (b) NSOs for the exercise of 8,535 shares of common stock at a per share exercise price of $28.14, which equaled 110% of the Closing Price on the grant date, and (c) RSUs covering 7,372 shares of common stock.

Of the shares covered by the NSOs and RSUs, one-third will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the respective grant dates, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date. Unless earlier terminated in accordance with their terms, the NSOs will expire on the tenth anniversary of their respective grant dates. The grants are otherwise subject to the terms and conditions of the respective equity award agreements approved by Anika.

Each of the grants was made pursuant to Anika’s 2021 Inducement Plan, was approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors or pursuant to a delegation of authority by the board, and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was made as a material inducement to the grantee’s acceptance of employment with Anika as a component of the grantee’s employment compensation. The 2021 Inducement Plan was not subject to stockholder approval.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

