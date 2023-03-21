U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Anima Biotech to Present at the American Chemical Society Spring Meeting 2023

Anima Biotech
·2 min read
Anima Biotech
Anima Biotech

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI driven MOA elucidation, today announced the company will give a presentation during the American Chemical Society Spring 2023 (ACS Spring 2023) Meeting held March 26th through March 30th in Indianapolis, IN and virtually.

During the conference, Anima Biotech’s chief scientific officer and co-founder, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., will give a presentation titled, “mRNA translation regulation: Novel targets in drug discovery,” during the “Lost in Translation? Targeting Protein Synthesis as a Therapeutic Strategy” session. Dr. Alroy’s oral presentation takes place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ACS Spring 2023 brings together thousands of chemistry professionals to share ideas and advance scientific and technical knowledge across all divisions of chemistry.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. Our approach has been validated by our collaborations with Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie and a broad pipeline across 20 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance our programs at an unprecedented speed and success rate. Anima's wholly owned pipeline is in Immunology (Collagen I mRNA biology modulators, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc mRNA biology modulators and mutation agnostic mKras mRNA biology modulators), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 mRNA biology modulators). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.

Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
+1.646.876.5868
amielach@lifescicomms.com


