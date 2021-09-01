U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,530.87
    +8.19 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,319.43
    -41.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,359.81
    +100.57 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.96
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    -1.03 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0230
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,484.31
    -66.87 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.50
    +19.34 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.21
    +38.51 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Anima, a no-code tool that turns designs into code, raises $10 million Series A

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Anima, the YC-backed platform that turns designs into code, has today announced the close of a $10 million Series A financing. The round was led by MizMaa Ventures with participation from INcapital and Hetz Ventures.

We've been following Anima, which was bootstrapped until last year, for a while now.

The startup indexes on several trending ingredients right now, including a bottoms-up distribution approach, and the popularity of low/no code.

Here's how it works.

Most developers spend a tremendous amount of time turning design elements into code. Unfortunately, this piece of their job isn't nearly as exciting as writing the code that actually makes the app, website, platform, etc. work.

With Anima, designers can upload their element or design from Figma and it will be automatically transformed into high-quality code, with support for React, Vue.js, HTML, CSS and Sass. Designers can also create prototypes of their work right within Anima, so that the system can process not only how something looks statically but how the flow should feel.

Cofounders Avishay and Michal Cohen and Or Arbel (a name you may recognize from the glory days of Yo!) have a clear vision on how to use the funding. Alongside tripling the size of the team, they plan to build integrations with platforms like Figma, Sketch, etc. and Github so that Anima itself can effectively get out of the way, allowing designers and developers to hand off these elements in the platforms where they already live.

In terms of distribution, Anima is making the most of their bottoms-up approach. Any designer can sign up for free to use Anima, and right now there are more than 600,000 users registered with the platform. That's compared with roughly 300,000 users in October of 2020. Avishay Cohen clarified that active users are growing, too, with 80,000 monthly active users on the platform now compared with 10,000 a year ago.

Anima’s latest update draws on the popularity of design and no-code tools

The Cohens went on to explain that more than 5 percent of free users convert into paying users, and that 15 percent of paying accounts expand into teams organically within the first one to two months of becoming a paid user. The startup is already getting requests for enterprise accounts, which the cofounders describe as the next phase of the business on the back of this new funding.

Arbel told TechCrunch that the greatest challenge during this time has been hiring in a remote world, and that the answer to that, for Anima, has been looking at talent on a global scale. The Cohens added that with that hyperscaling, growing the team from four to 30 in the year and continuing to hire, it is challenging to maintain and foster company culture.

Recommended Stories

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move back through the day’s pivot to avoid giving up Tuesday’s gains.

  • Elon Musk Helps New Dogecoin Update Efforts: 'Important'

    Tech tycoon and most notable Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fan Elon Musk endorsed the efforts to improve the cryptocurrency's network. What Happened: Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Musk replied to a tweet that provides instructions on how to ensure that the Dogecoin network fees are lowered by adopting the latest node software update, underlying its importance. Update on #dogecoin Nodes: 205 computers are currently running the newest update. More nodes need to upgrade to 1.14.4 & more NEW nodes are needed Onc

  • Intuit in Talks to Buy Mailchimp for More Than $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy email marketing firm Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Talks are ongoing and if they’re successful it would mark Intuit’s largest deal ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Another buyer could also e

  • Why I'm Not Buying Duolingo Stock

    Language learning app Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) provides investors with a lot to like. It's rare for a young company to combine high growth with profitability as Duolingo does, so it's easy to understand why investors are excited about this stock. Duolingo shares an impressive stat in many of its filings: Since the app launched in 2012, it's been downloaded over 500 million times.

  • Intuit may buy email marketing service Mailchimp for $10 billion: report

    MARKET PULSE Intuit is in talks to acquire Mailchimp in a deal valued at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Intuit is the creator of TurboTax and other accounting software, while privately held Mailchimp is a digital marketing service.

  • Unity Software's (NYSE:U) Lack of Profitability is Hardly a Minor Concern

    After the first virtual bell ringing in the New York stock exchange history, the stock surged over 100% before losing steam. Yet, in 2021 it gave back all of those gains before consolidating for a prolonged period of time. Now, it is on the verge of another leg up as price action gets increasingly bullish. Since the stock remains unprofitable, which is not surprising for the sector, we will examine the company's cash burn to check if there are any red flags.

  • There's Hope For Dogecoin To Rebound Above $0.30, Analysis Shows

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) saw a major price downturn recently, but recent charts give hope for a bullish reversal. What Happened: According to a CoinGape analysis, since Dogecoin hit its monthly high of $0.35, its price fell by about 20% but its price action over the last two weeks has drawn a bullish falling wedge on the daily candle chart. The report explains that "falling wedges are usually 80% of the time bullish as a breakout to the upside is needed to activate the pattern." In order for Doge

  • Banxa Announces New Product Features, New Coins, and New US/EU Payment Methods

    BANXA Holdings Inc (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's fastest-growing, public payment service provider (PSP) for the digital assets industry, is pleased to announce a host of new product upgrades to help customers and partners access cryptocurrency simply and efficiently.

  • The Morning After: Windows 11 will be available (for some) on October 5th

    Today’s headlines: Windows 11 will be available (for some) on October 5th; Best Buy is now selling e-bikes and electric scooters; South Korea will force Google and Apple to allow third-party payments.

  • Windows 11 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th for new and upgrading users.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 31st, 2021

    It’s been a mixed morning for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Facebook Workrooms brings the worst of in-person office life to virtual reality

    At this point in the pandemic, I would happily sit through a meeting that could have been an email if it meant being in the same room with a bunch of work friends. Only two other people at my office own, or will admit to owning, an Oculus Quest 2 headset, the $300 headset required to experience Workrooms in VR. Together we created a tiny focus group: This would be the first time we’d try to connect with others’ avatars in a virtual workspace.

  • South Korea passes ‘Anti-Google law’ bill to curb Google, Apple in-app payment commission

    After a number of delays, South Korea’s National Assembly today voted to approve the passage of its “Anti-Google law.” Nicknamed after the search giant but more wide-ranging, the law will prevent Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app billing systems when building apps for their two market-dominating app stores. This is the first time globally that a government has intervened to prevent Google and Apple from imposing their own payment rails on in-app purchases.

  • Apple, Google App Stores Face Major Challenge Over Payments In South Korea

    Legislators in South Korea have approved a bill that would require Apple and Google to open their app stores to alternative payment systems.

  • Tribe and Arkam back Jar app to help millions in India start their savings journey

    Now, an Indian startup believes that it has found the solution to tackle this challenge -- and is already seeing good early traction. Nishchay AG, former director of mobility startup Bounce, and Misbah Ashraf, co-founder of Marsplay (sold to Foxy), founded Jar earlier this year. The startup’s eponymous three-month-old Android app enables users to start their savings journey for as little as 1 Indian rupee.

  • Octane banks $2M for flexible billing software

    Akash Khanolkar and his co-founders met a decade ago at Carnegie Mellon University and since then went off in different directions. In Khanolkar’s case, he ran a cloud consulting business and saw how fast companies like Datadog and Snowflake were coming to market and dealing with Amazon Web Services.

  • South Korea will force Google and Apple to allow third-party payments

    The law could have global ramifications as regulators wrestle with how to keep app store markets open.

  • Peak raises $75M for a platform that helps non-tech companies build AI applications

    As artificial intelligence continues to weave its way into more enterprise applications, a startup that has built a platform to help businesses, especially non-tech organizations, build more customized AI decision-making tools for themselves has picked up some significant growth funding. Peak AI, a startup out of Manchester, England, that has built a "decision intelligence" platform, has raised $75 million, money that it will be using to continue building out its platform, expand into new markets and hire some 200 new people in the coming quarters. It is being led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with previous backers Oxx, MMC Ventures, Praetura Ventures and Arete also participating.

  • Google, Apple Hit by First Law Threatening Dominance Over App-Store Payments

    The companies will have to open their app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea under newly passed legislation there, threatening their lucrative commissions on digital sales.

  • Google, Apple Forced to Open App Store Pay Systems in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea became the first country to force Apple and Google to open up their app stores to other payment systems, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative operations everywhere from India to the U.S.The National Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that will ban app store operators from forcing developers to use their online payment systems and instead allow users to pay through a variety of methods. The bill will become law as soon as it’s signed by President Moon