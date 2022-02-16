U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,839.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,587.50
    -22.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.60
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.47
    +1.40 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.87
    -2.46 (-8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6940
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,023.03
    -203.87 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.56
    +19.98 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.19
    -27.73 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Animal-based Pet Protein Market to reach US$ 117.8 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Animal-based Pet Protein Market by Product Type (Dry, Wet, Treats and Chews), Pet Type (Cat, Dog, Birds), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Packaging (Pouches, Bags, Folding Cartons, Tubs and Cups, Can) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal-based pet protein market is set register 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 117.8 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights.

Animal-Based Pet Protein Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 76.3 Bn

Animal-Based Pet Protein Market Forecast Value in 2032

US$ 1,17.8 Bn

Animal-Based Pet Protein Market Value for Forecast Period (2022 to 2032)

4.4%

Market Share of U.S. in North America

~83%

Increasing consumption of protein in pet food applications with rising focus on sustainable eating will drive the demand in the market. Insect-based protein and pulse-based protein are few of the sources that can be used in pet foods. Alongside, microbial protein such as bacteria, chlorella, spirulina, yeast, and fungi is a prominent source of protein.

Growing trend of pet humanization is driving the need to provide them with protein rich pet food. Animal-based protein source helps in providing optimum nutrition to the pets to improve their metabolism.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14285

Subsequently, rising concerns regarding the health of the pets and increased spending capacity of the pet owners is expected to increase the consumption of animal-based pet protein in the coming decade.

Further, pet owners are changing their preferences towards consuming premium pet foods to ensure that a good diet could be followed by their pets. High levels of protein would help maintain a good digestive system and a smooth skin texture.

Hence, key participants such as Mars Petcare Inc. have come up technological advancements involving techniques that help in producing animal-based pet food which is rich in protein. This is expected to address the needs of consumers who are willing to provide a rich protein diet to the pets to ensure their good health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 38% by 2032, with the U.S. leading the growth in animal-based pet protein market.

  • By nature, conventional type is expected to hold a value share of nearly 85% of the global market by 2022

  • By product type, dry pet food is expected to account for the maximum market value share of about 39%, followed by wet pet food with ~30% value share in 2022

  • In terms of packaging, the bag segment is expected to hold a value share of nearly 38% of the global market by 2022

  • India and China are expected to dominate the South and East Asia animal-based pet protein market, respectively.

“Animal-based pet protein food manufacturers are likely to generate high revenue by producing animal-based pet food which is rich in protein. They are also introducing new products with high nutritional value to cater to the growing demand from pet owners,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14285

Scope Of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

MT for Volume and US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Type, Pet Type, Nature, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Mars Petcare Inc.

• Nestlé Purina Pet Care

• Hill's Pet Nutrition

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Merrick Pet Care Inc.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• General Mills Inc.

• Heristo AG

• Diamond Pet Foods

• WellPet LLC

• Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

• Lupus Alimentos

• Total Alimentos SA

• Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation

• Other Players

Request Customization@

Available upon Request

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in animal-based pet protein market are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base. For instance,

  • In 2020, Mars Petcare has introduced a premium pet nutrition brand named “Lams”, particularly in India. This brand was launched in the market with an aim to promote pet nutrition and health.

  • In 2020, Eukanuba came up with its new product line which involved the first dog food prepared by using premium quality of animal proteins to ensure proper nutrition intake by pets.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global animal-based pet protein market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (dry, wet, treats and chews, and others), pet type (cat, dog, birds, and others), nature (organic and conventional), packaging (pouches, bags, folding cartons, tubs and cups, can, and bottles and jars), and distribution channel (store-based retailing and online retailers), across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14285

Global Animal-based Pet Protein Market by Category
By Product Type:

  • Dry

  • Wet

  • Treats & Chews

  • Others

By Pet Type:

  • Cat

    • Kitten

    • Senior

  • Dog

    • Puppy

    • Adult

    • Senior

  • Birds

  • Others

By Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Packaging:

  • Pouches

  • Bags

  • Folding Cartons

  • Tubs & Cups

  • Can

  • Bottles & Jars

By Distribution Channel:

  • Store-based retailing

    • Hypermarket/Supermarket

    • Convenience Stores

    • Mom and Pop Stores

    • Pet Stores

    • Discounters

    • Independent Grocery Retailers

    • Drugstores

    • Other Retail Formats

  • Online Retailers

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Sugar-Free Sweets Market: Sugar-free sweets are made with natural sugar and without preservatives. Sugar-free sweets manufacturers also claims kosher-certified gelatin to guarantee transparency in tracing and comfort ethical disquiets.

Low Fat Butter Market: Low fat butter contains stanols and plant sterols which actively block the absorption of cholesterol, making low fat butter much healthier alternative to regular butter.

Flax Protein Market: Global flax protein market has gained a huge momentum over the historical years on the back increasing demand for functional food source and healthy diets.

Polydextrose Ingredients Market: Polydextrose is a low calorie, low glycemic and sugar free carbohydrate that has varieties of functional properties which includes high water solubility, prebiotic properties, and decreases total cholesterol levels in blood serum.

Concentrated Whey Market: The extraction of concentrated whey protein is different than isolated whey protein, when processed, 80% of content is made up of the slower-digesting casein proteins & remaining 20% of the protein in milk is whey.

Whole Milk Powder Market: Whole milk powder (WMP) is procured through spray drying and evaporation processes, by removal of water from pasteurized, homogenized whole milk.

Anise Extract Market: The plant is widely cultivated and its extract is used to flavour drinks such as hot chocolate or coffee and also used in baked goods.

Vegetable Shortening Market: Rising demand for low calorie food products is expected to create business opportunities for vegetable shortening market players.

Vegan Sauces Market: Over the past decade, many variants of vegan and plant based products such as burgers, nuggets, and many more were launched.

Seitan Powder Market: Seitan Powder comprises of hydrated gluten, high amount of proteins and minerals and low carbohydrates and fat content which makes it a nutritious food.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/animal-based-pet-protein-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/animal-based-pet-protein-market


Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Ericsson Shares Sink After Company Says It May Have Made Payments to ISIS

    Ericsson said an internal investigation in 2019 found evidence of corruption-related misconduct and suspect payments in Iraq.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

    Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the Fact

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Fed minutes likely to provide details on rate hikes, balance sheet reduction

    The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation. The document, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), will provide an accounting of the Jan. 25-26 meeting, in which policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, and also engaged in extensive discussion about the future of nearly $9 trillion in securities held by the central bank. Debate around both topics and the range of views expressed about the severity of the ongoing inflation surge and other economic risks may hint at just how aggressive the Fed plans to be in tightening monetary policy, and in particular how likely it is to inaugurate a round of rate hikes in March with a half-percentage-point increase in its target rate.