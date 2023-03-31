U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.25
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,117.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.00
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.50
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +0.54 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    +0.07 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1650
    +0.4760 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,907.46
    -727.70 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.50
    -8.74 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.69
    +18.26 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the animal-based protein supplements market are Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, CytoSport Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., AMCO Proteins, WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC, Quest Nutrition, NOW Foods, Transparent Labs, The Bountiful Company, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, BPI Sports LLC, JymSupplementScience, RSP Nutrition, and International Dehydrated Foods Inc.

New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438622/?utm_source=GNW
,

The global animal based protein supplements market grew from $25.59 billion in 2022 to $28.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The animal based protein supplements market is expected to grow to $40.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The animal-based protein supplements market consists of sales of egg white protein, collagen, and beef protein isolate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The animal-based protein supplements refer to dietary supplements that are used to complete the daily requirement of protein for the body and to enhance muscle synthesis and growth of lean muscle mass.Animal-based protein supplements are protein supplements extracted from animal sources, including eggs, milk, and collagen.

Animal-based protein supplements are considered an excellent source of protein since they have all the essential amino acids and are considered a complete protein. They also have a more neutral taste and are blended easily.

North America was the largest region in the animal-based protein supplements market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the animal-based protein supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main product types of animal-based protein supplements are supplements, protein powder, protein bars, ready-to-drink, and others.Protein powders are a convenient way of consuming protein and can be enriched with added enzymes, vitamins, and minerals to improve their nutritional value.

The different raw materials include whey, casein, eggs, fish, and others that are used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, food and beverages, infant formulations, cosmetics and personal care, animal feed, and dietary supplements. It is distributed through several channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, chemists’ or drugstores, specialty stores, and others.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the growth of the animal-based protein supplement market going forward.The number of people focusing on their health and nutrition has been increasing globally in recent years, due to which people are more aware of completing the daily protein requirement and its importance in bodily functions.

To complete the protein requirement, people are moving towards animal-based protein supplements, which in turn are resulting in the growth of the demand for animal-based protein supplements.For instance, in March 2022, according to Avendus Capital, an India-based financial services firm, consumers who are concerned about their health are predicted to increase from 108 million in 2020 to 176 million in 2026.

In addition, after the pandemic, 70% of Indians said they would prioritize dietary changes to improve their overall health. Therefore, the increasing number of health-conscious consumers is driving the demand for animal-based protein supplements.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the animal-based protein supplement market.Major companies operating in the animal-based protein supplement market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2021, GoodSport Nutrition, a US-based healthy sports drink manufacturing company, launched the GoodSport sports drink, a first-of-its-kind natural sports drink made from 97% dairy.The drink delivers three times more electrolytes and 33% less sugar than a conventional sports drink.

According to the firm, research has shown that milk hydrates more effectively than other sports beverages and water.

In February 2022, Nestlé Health Science, a Switzerland-based nutrition company, acquired Vital Proteins for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would help Nestlé add another brand to its vitamin, mineral, supplement, and wellness portfolio.

Vital Proteins is a US-based producer and marketer of animal collagen-based protein supplements.

The countries covered in the animal-based protein supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The animal-based protein supplements market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal-based protein supplements market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an animal-based protein supplements market share, detailed animal-based protein supplements market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal-based protein supplements industry. This animal-based protein supplements market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438622/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Japan Tightens Chip Gear Exports as US Seeks to Contain China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan said it will expand restrictions on exports of 23 types of leading-edge chipmaking technology, as the US ratchets up efforts to limit China’s access to key semiconductor knowhow.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan

  • Oil Heads for Weekly Surge as Iraqi Supply Disruption Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly surge of about 7% as an ongoing disruption to Iraqi exports tightened the market ahead of US inflation data.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureWest Texas Intermediate futu

  • Oil dips, set for monthly drop, ahead of key U.S. inflation data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday, with benchmarks heading for their weakest monthly performances since November, ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could give clues on future interest rate moves and the strength of the dollar. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.93, having gained about 7% so far this week. Worries about a full-blown global banking crisis have abated after two banks, in the U.S. and Europe, were rescued.

  • Semtech's (SMTC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates

    Semtech's (SMTC) fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and end-market sluggishness.

  • Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend.

    The energy sector led the decline among commodities in the first quarter. Bucking the trend: copper, gold, steel and iron-ore.

  • Ford Takes Stake in Indonesia Nickel Project to Ensure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will take a direct stake in a battery-nickel plant under construction in Indonesia, deepening its role in the supply chain as carmakers try to secure materials for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$52 Billion Chi

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • BP And ADNOC Propose to Acquire 50% Stake in NewMed for $2B

    As part of the deal, BP and ADNOC will form a joint venture focused on gas development in international areas of mutual interest, including the East Mediterranean.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Where the US semiconductor industry operates

    From R&D to manufacturing, the US semiconductor industry is one of the most advanced in the world. The American semiconductor ecosystem consists of developing materials and equipment for semiconductor production and research with universities across the country. Data on where all these operations take place are collected by the Semiconductor Industry Association. Mapping these locations reveals that research and manufacturing of semiconductors happens in almost every US state.

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • Oil rises over 1% on Iraqi supply risks, U.S. crude draw

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, which offset pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.40, or 1.9%, to $74.37. Supporting prices, producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline, company statements showed.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Biden pressures US regulators to toughen bank rules

    The White House is urging bank overseers to get stricter with regional lenders, outlining a series of steps it wants in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown.

  • Samsung considers chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering setting up a chip test line in Japan, five people said, to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese makers of semiconductor equipment and materials. It would be the first such test line in Japan for Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips. It would also come as the United States increasingly urges allies to work together to counter China's rising might in chips and advanced technology.

  • US, Japan announce partnership on critical mineral supply chains

    The U.S. and Japan announced an agreement to partner on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as those used in electric vehicles and semiconductors.

  • 2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry participants like IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Lumentum (LITE) gain from solid demand for emerging applications like autonomous driving, IoT and 5G amid supply-chain disruptions.