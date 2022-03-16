Animal-based Protein Supplements Market to Reach USD 77.67 Billion by 2030; Rising Demand for Animal Protein in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Increased emphasis on leading an active and healthy lifestyle is contributing to animal-based protein supplements market growth across European & APAC region.

Pune, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global animal-based protein supplements market is expected to grow from USD 39.84 Billion in 2021 to USD 77.67 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12668



Animal protein is produced from animal products such as milk, meat, and eggs. This is a full natural nutrient that may be used for various purposes in a variety of sectors. According to statistics, more than 80% of the world's population relies primarily on animal protein sources for protein. There are four forms of animal protein: egg protein, fish protein, dairy protein, and gelatin. This animal protein is used extensively in various beverage industries, cosmetics and personal care industries, the feed sector, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The growing use of animal protein in businesses such as medicines and nutraceuticals, feed, and others has fueled the rise of the animal-based protein supplement market. The increase in demand for animal protein-based diets is a direct outcome of growing understanding about the importance of a low carb diet and high protein consumption in daily diet. The desire among modern consumers for a nutritious diet drawn from natural materials with minimum impurities is a powerful driver of the rising demand for animal-based nourishment.



The market is expected to increase steadily due to rising protein consumption in both established and emerging economies throughout the world, as well as rising youth awareness of the need for a balanced and nutritious diet. Protein is regarded as one of the most important components of the diet since it aids in constructing, repairing, and maintaining the body's components. A human body has proteins all across the body, from tissues and bones to bones, skin, and hair; yet, the body's inability to retain proteins, unlike other important nutrients, is an important consideration for protein consumption through food. Higher nutrient composition in animal-based goods is one of the primary factors driving higher demand for animal protein components, magnifying market expansion throughout the forecast period.



Story continues

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/animal-based-protein-supplements-market-12668



Key players operating in the global animal-based protein supplements market are :



• Glanbia plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• CytoSport, Inc.

• MusclePharm Corporation

• Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

• AMCO Proteins

• WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

• Quest Nutrition

• NOW Foods

• Transparent Labs

• THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY



To enhance their market position in the global animal-based protein supplements market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In December 2019, Amway India added Mulethi and Surasa, Shruti and Twak Neutralite Madhunashini, and Nutrilite Vasaka to its popular Neutralite Traditional Herbs line. The product promotes normal glucose metabolism, glucose health, and pancreatic function.



Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12668



The whey protein segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 21.7% and the market revenue of 8.6 Billion in 2021.



The raw material segment is divided into whey protein, casein protein, egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein, and gelatin. The whey protein segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 21.7% and market revenue of 8.6 Billion in 2021. Whey protein is a protein blend made from proteins extracted from whey, a liquid by-product of cheese manufacture. Lactalbumin, lactoglobulin, and serum albumin are among the proteins. Whey protein is often sold as a protein source, and it has been linked to a variety of health benefits. An evaluation published in the European Food Safety Authority Journal in 2010 stated that the research given did not properly support the suggested assertions. Whey protein has been demonstrated to be somewhat better for muscle building than other forms of protein, such as soy.



The food & beverages segment dominated the market with a market share of 30.22% and the market revenue of 12 Billion in 2021.



The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, infant formulations, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and dietary supplements. The Food & Beverages segment dominated the market with a market share of 30.22% and the market revenue of 12 Billion in 2021. This expansion can be traced to the widespread use of these chemicals in processed food items. Furthermore, the excessive demand for prepared foods, especially for developing countries, results from people's changing busy lives in nations such as India, China, and others. On the other hand, the animal feed application segment will develop due to the rising population. There has been consistent pressure on the livestock and agriculture industry to satisfy the rising wants of an increasing population internationally. As a result, the growing animal population also boosts the total market growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Animal-Based Protein Supplements Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global animal-based protein supplements market, with a market share of around 38.4% in 2021. The Asia Pacific region will account for a sizable part of the market, owing to the strong demand for these components in various applications. Moreover, increasing animal feed need in the region would complement regional market growth throughout the projection period. For example, China is one of the world's largest food, drinks, and animal feed users. The significant shift in the country's consumption habits has increased animal protein intake.



Get Discount on The Purchase of This Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12668/single



About the report:



The global animal-based protein supplements market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com



