Animal Biotechnology Market Size to grow by USD 3.26 billion | 51% of the market's growth to originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest report titled " Animal Biotechnology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a YOY growth of 2.46% in 2022. The report also projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (drug, vaccine, diagnostic test, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Animal Biotechnology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The animal biotechnology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships for strengthening their positions in the market. For instance, In November 2021, Bayer AG partnered with Microsoft to optimize and advance digital capabilities for the food, feed, fuel, and fiber value chain. In January 2022, the company collaborated with Mammoth Biosciences Inc. on novel gene-editing technology.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Heska Corp.

Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Virbac Group

Zoetis Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America held the largest animal biotechnology market share in 2021. The region is likely to contribute 51% of the growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the significant rise in pet adoption, increase in awareness regarding animal healthcare, and advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for animal-based products, and the presence of prominent vendors in the region. The demand for drugs and vaccines for animals is likely to increase in the country during the forecast period due to the increasing expenditure on animal healthcare.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, China, Canada, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for animal biotechnology market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The drugs segment held the largest animal biotechnology market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest revenue during the forecast period as drugs are used to treat animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD), salmonella, swine fever, avian influenza, and bovine respiratory disease (BRD). The usage of drugs to treat a wide range of animal diseases will lead to the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing growth strategies of market players, such as product enhancements and innovations and collaborations to extend their product portfolios. The collaborations among various companies will ensure the availability of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tests, for the detection, treatment, and prevention of infectious and parasitic diseases of animals. In addition, the increasing prevalence of animal diseases will also influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce to perform diagnostic tests will emerge as one of the key challenges to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. the decrease in the number of educational programs offered to students on veterinary diagnostic techniques, inadequate facilities, and lack of availability of modern diagnostic laboratories is expected to negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

Animal Biotechnology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

