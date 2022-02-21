U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.50
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1378
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9640
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,195.58
    +425.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.51
    -36.28 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Animal Biotechnology Market Size to grow by USD 3.26 billion | 51% of the market's growth to originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest report titled "Animal Biotechnology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a YOY growth of 2.46% in 2022. The report also projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (drug, vaccine, diagnostic test, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Animal Biotechnology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Animal Biotechnology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The animal biotechnology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships for strengthening their positions in the market. For instance, In November 2021, Bayer AG partnered with Microsoft to optimize and advance digital capabilities for the food, feed, fuel, and fiber value chain. In January 2022, the company collaborated with Mammoth Biosciences Inc. on novel gene-editing technology.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Heska Corp.

  • Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

  • Virbac Group

  • Zoetis Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America held the largest animal biotechnology market share in 2021. The region is likely to contribute 51% of the growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the significant rise in pet adoption, increase in awareness regarding animal healthcare, and advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for animal-based products, and the presence of prominent vendors in the region. The demand for drugs and vaccines for animals is likely to increase in the country during the forecast period due to the increasing expenditure on animal healthcare.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, China, Canada, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for animal biotechnology market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/animal-biotechnology-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The drugs segment held the largest animal biotechnology market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest revenue during the forecast period as drugs are used to treat animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD), salmonella, swine fever, avian influenza, and bovine respiratory disease (BRD). The usage of drugs to treat a wide range of animal diseases will lead to the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing growth strategies of market players, such as product enhancements and innovations and collaborations to extend their product portfolios. The collaborations among various companies will ensure the availability of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tests, for the detection, treatment, and prevention of infectious and parasitic diseases of animals. In addition, the increasing prevalence of animal diseases will also influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce to perform diagnostic tests will emerge as one of the key challenges to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. the decrease in the number of educational programs offered to students on veterinary diagnostic techniques, inadequate facilities, and lack of availability of modern diagnostic laboratories is expected to negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the animal biotechnology market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Blue Biotechnology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biodefense Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Animal Biotechnology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.46

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Drug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Diagnostic test - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Heska Corp.

  • Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

  • Virbac Group

  • Zoetis Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-biotechnology-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-26-billion--51-of-the-markets-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-17-000-technavio-reports-301485824.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains on Prospects for Biden-Putin Ukraine Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.