Animal Crossing, Mario and Pokémon Switch games drop to all-time lows

If you have somehow not jumped on the Animal Crossing bandwagon yet, now's your chance to do so for less. Amazon and Best Buy have the popular Nintendo Switch title for $45, or $15 off its normal price. It's also a new low since we've only seen the game drop to $50 in the past. The only caveat is that the sale is only on the physical version of the game, not the digital download.

New Horizons came out in March 2020, which meant millions of players found an escape from the pandemic in its adorable animations, pleasant music, ASMR-like sound effects and its open-island gameplay. You're tasked with building your personal island from the ground up with seemingly endless customizations, while you spend your days fishing, catching bugs, making friends with your neighbors and more. And with online multiplayer mode, you can visit your friends' islands at your leisure.

If you've already devoted countless hours into your Animal Crossing island, there are a bunch of other Switch games on sale right now as well. Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Snap are all down to $45. That's a record-low price for all of those titles, so it's a good time to stock up on new games if you've been waiting for a decent sale.

