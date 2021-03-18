U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

An 'Animal Crossing' horror short will be made into a full-length movie

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A six-minute horror flick called Don’t Peek is the latest short film about things that go bump in the night to be turned into a full-length movie. What sets this apart from the likes of Lights Out and Mama is that it partly plays out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It's an effectively scary short that hits all the right beats. The actions that the unnamed main character carries out in the game also happen in their bedroom. That mirroring becomes much more sinister when a monster shows up in their Animal Crossing house. Director Julian Terry made the short with a small crew during quarantine and released it on YouTube. It was also shown at SXSW Online this week.

As Deadline reports, Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov (who also produced Screenlife movies such as Unfriended and Searching) picked up the short. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo will be on board for the movie or if the production will have to use a different game.

Don’t Peek isn't the only creepy film that's set in ACNH. Earlier this year, writer and comedian Jenn Welch perfectly recreated the classic viral video "Too Many Cooks" in the game.

Recommended Stories

  • These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

    Sony has unveiled the VR controllers for the PlayStation 5, and they represent a dramatic leap in control over the earlier Move wands.

  • Samsung packed smoother screens into its newest A-series phones

    Samsung’s latest Unpacked event has just kicked off, and just as a bevy of leaks predict, there’s nary a flagship phone in sight. Instead, Samsung its second major live stream of the year — or third, if you count its CES keynote — to show off a refreshed line of mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

  • Russia threatens to ban Twitter in the next month

    Russian authorities are making demands that Twitter is reluctant to meet.

  • Samsung says it may skip the Galaxy Note this year

    During Samsung's annual shareholder's meeting, co-CEO Koh Dong-jin said that the company is grappling with a shortage of chips and that it "might be difficult" to release a Note model in the second half of 2021 as it had planned.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • Bloomberg: New iPad Pros will include Thunderbolt and Mini LED tech

    A 2021 iPad Pro refresh could bring M1-class CPUs and Thunderbolt connectivity.

  • AT&T blames net neutrality law for HBO Max counting against data caps

    AT&T has announced that subscribers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max without the data counting against their caps, and has blamed the situation on California's net neutrality laws.

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Joins Amazon UK Series ‘The Rig’; Scotland Shoot To Begin This Month

    EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is joining Amazon UK Original series The Rig, we can reveal. The six-part thriller, which will be directed by Line of Duty and Bodyguard director John Strickland, is set to shoot in Scotland later this month on an oil rig and at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. It will be the […]

  • 'Inhumane and flawed': global business leaders urge governments to end death penalty

    Initial signatories of campaign include billionaires fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault and Arianna Huffington The ‘death chamber’ at the Texas department of criminal justice huntsville unit in Huntsville, Texas. Photograph: Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images Global business leaders launched a campaign on Thursday declaring their opposition to the death penalty, urging governments everywhere to end the practice and asking their peers to join them. Speaking to the virtual South by Southwest festival, Sir Richard Branson, one of the campaign’s leaders, said: “The death penalty is broken beyond repair and plainly fails to deliver justice by every reasonable measure. It is marred by cruelty, waste, ineffectiveness, discrimination and an unacceptable risk of error. “By speaking out at this crucial moment, business leaders have an opportunity to help end this inhumane and flawed practice.” Initial signatories of Business Against Death Penalty include billionaires fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault and telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, Ben & Jerry founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Martha Lane Fox, tech entrepreneur and Twitter board member and Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post. The campaign is being coordinated by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, a nonprofit human rights group led by Celia Ouellette, a former death row lawyer. “This campaign is an opportunity for business leaders to embrace their responsibility to speak out authentically on issues of racial and social justice in a way that delivers real impact.” Ouellette said in the light of the business communities support for Black Lives Matter and racial justice there was a growing awareness of the “long history of race and the death penalty among business leaders” and many were now prepared to stand against it. In a statement, Ben & Jerry founders Cohen and Greenfield said: “Business leaders need to do more than just say Black Lives Matter. They need to walk the talk and be instrumental in tearing down all the symbols of structural racism in our society. The death penalty has a long history with oppression, and it needs to end. Now.” Joe Biden is the first US president to openly oppose executions and is under pressure to end the federal death penalty. Ouellette said she was hopeful that the business community could help lobby for change in the same way it helped press for marriage equality in the US and elsewhere. “Bringing powerful voices to the table is highly impactful,” she said. The group plans to build support and increase pressure for change ahead of the World Day Against the Death Penalty on 10 October. More than 170 United Nations member states have now abolished the death penalty in law or practice. Ouellette said the practice was at a “tipping point” and that Biden’s appointment could pave the way for the US to join the countries that have effectively ended it. “I am hopeful,” she said. But she warned that the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, when the government for the first time executed more American civilians than all the states combined, shows what is at stake. “Movements can tip backwards too,” she said.

  • National Grid bets on electric future with £7.8bn deal

    National Grid has placed a multibillion-pound bet on the electric car revolution and the fight against climate change by buying Britain's biggest electricity distributor. The FTSE 100 company also revealed plans to offload its gas network in a decisive shift away from fossil fuel power. National Grid will pay £7.8bn for WPD from its US owner PPL, and sell to PPL its US electricity business Narragansett Electric Company for $3.8bn (£2.7bn). It also plans to sell a majority stake in National Grid Gas, which owns the UK's national gas transmission network. The deals will increase the proportion of electricity assets in the company's portfolio from 60pc to 70pc.

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.

  • Google's plan to block third-party cookies has drawn attention from the DoJ

    There are concerns the move will harm rival ad networks.

  • National Grid Makes $11 Billion Deal in Move to Green Future

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc agreed to buy PPL Corp.’s U.K. electricity distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.9 billion), a move that will transform the company as it prepares for a low-carbon future.The biggest U.K. utilities transaction in a decade highlights how crucial grids have become as nations figure out how to navigate the shift to electricity from fossil fuels.Distribution grids, the local networks that feed directly into homes and businesses, are at the heart of the energy transition. Smart homes with electric heating systems, as many as 30 million electric cars, and small-scale renewable generation will all be connected to local grids in coming decades.“This makes an awful lot of sense for the U.K. and National Grid in terms of the energy transition,” Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in an interview. “We believe that the growth that we’re likely to see in the distribution sector is going to be stronger and more certain and longer than other elements of the energy sector.”In a separate deal, PPL is picking up Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid for an equity value of $3.8 billion. The transactions mean PPL will shed its international unit and can focus on running U.S. utilities. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said in August it was pursuing such a move, with an eye to increasing shareholder value.The sale follows those of U.S. rivals that sold or spun off non-utility assets in recent months while holding on to less-risky regulated power companies. Exelon Corp. said last month it would separate its power-generation business, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is seeking to sell non-fossil fuel assets. Dominion Energy Inc. in July sold its gas pipeline and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.PPL will likely continue this transition with the cash it’s gaining from National Grid, said Nikki Hsu, a utilities analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.“They probably will be acquiring more assets,” Hsu said.Future SalesNational Grid also announced it intends to sell its majority stake in its gas grid business later this year, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists.The WPD sale drew interest from a wide range of companies. The government’s climate pledges are what’s attracting investors to distribution grids, according to Randolph Brazier, director of innovation and electricity systems at the Energy Networks Association.“Ultimately, it’s driven by net zero,” he said. “Because people are connecting all these new technologies to the distribution grid.”Local network businesses are about digitalization, decarbonization, and decentralization. They’re all underpinned by net zero, he said.Net-Zero TargetCompletion of the WPD deal, which will be funded with bridge financing through debt, is expected within the next four months and completion of the NECO aale is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2022. National Grid said it plans to start the sale process of its gas unit in the second half of this year.Once the deals complete, the National Grid portfolio will be 70% electricity and 30% gas, Pettigrew said. The fossil fuel is quickly becoming the next target of climate policies aimed at effectively eliminating emissions by 2050 in the U.K.Western Power provides electricity to more than 7.9 million U.K. customers in the Midlands, South West and Wales.National Grid has a commitment to reach net zero for scope one and two emissions. It plans to cut scope three emissions, on the energy carried through its networks to customers by 20% by 2030 from a 2016 baseline.Reducing the carbon in the fuel carried in its gas network is possible through hydrogen. The utility is currently looking at how it can switch from piping gas through its networks to clean-burning hydrogen to heat homes.“We view the transaction as a positive step for National Grid,” John Musk, analyst at RBC Europe Ltd said in a note. Adding that the market will need time “to digest” the deal.Shares rose 0.5% to 835.6 pence a share at 2:34 p.m. in London.(Updates with comment from analyst in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • Bitcoin Pares Losses as Fed’s Powell Sees No Rate Hike Anytime Soon

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assures markets that monetary policy will stay loose "as long as it takes."

  • Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

    Oil slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by expectations of weaker demand in Europe and by rising U.S. crude inventories. "The suspension will not do the bloc's economic and fuel recovery any favours," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "The hope now is that Europe can get its sluggish vaccine rollout back on track."

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 91.870 Sets Near-Term Tone

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index over the short-term is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 91.870.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.