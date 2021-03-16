Animal Crossing adds a whoopie cushion in time for April Fool's Day

To help celebrate the upcoming first anniversary of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Nintendo will release a free update on March 18th. Aside from an adorable Hello Kitty collaboration , you can look forward to features like an upgraded Custom Design app on your character’s NookPhone and an anniversary cake showing up in your mailbox. But as Polygon points out, the best addition is a whoopie cushion that will allow you to prank your friends.

Starting on March 26th, you’ll be able to order said cushions from the in-game Nook Shopping service. You’ll have until April 1st — that is April Fool’s Day — to get one. After that, you’ll be able to get prom-themed items, including appropriate clothing, by visiting the Able Sisters shop between April 1st and April 30th. Fans can also look forward to Nintendo releasing a limited-time Island Tour Creator feature on March 23rd that will let them use their screenshots and footage to create promotional posters and trailers for their islands.