Animal Disinfectants Market Size Worth USD 5 Billion by 2027 at 7% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Animal Disinfectants Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acids, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine and Others), By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Application (Poultry, Swine, Dairy Animals, Equine, Aquaculture and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Disinfectants Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Animal Disinfectants Market Information by Type, Form, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to cross USD 5 Billion by 2027 at 7% CAGR.

Market Scope

Animal disinfectants are the highest-grade chemistries that have been developed as the most effective animal care solutions. They are specialized animal care goods used in companion animal veterinary clinics and livestock production operations. Animal disinfectants help protect animals from illness by removing fungi, bacteria, viruses, pathogens, and illnesses from their mouths and feet.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players of the Market are:

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

Virox Animal Health (US)

CID Lines (Belgium)

Theseo Group (France)

GEA Group (Germany)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Evans Vanodine (UK)

Kersia Group (France)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Market Drives

Due to the increased prevalence of livestock diseases, the worldwide animal disinfectants market is likely to rise at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. Additionally, rising demand for livestock is propelling the global market for animal disinfectants forward. Animal disinfectant sales are also increasing as farmers become more conscious of the need of animal hygiene. The primary variables that impact global market growth include rapid innovations in processes, increased focus on animal cleanliness, and rigorous laws on the use of chemicals. Cost, brand identification, product quality, availability, and reliability are all factors that the vendors compete on.

To compete in the market, vendors must offer cost-effective, high-quality products that meet animal health criteria as well as GMP and HACCP standards. Consumer preferences are changing, and they have a strong preference for animal-based protein, which has raised global demand for high-quality goods like meat, eggs, and milk. As a result, the cattle business has grown in response to increased demand for meat and dairy products. As a result of this expansion, the number of livestock animals has increased, increasing the demand for animal disinfectants.

Market Restraints

The global market for animal disinfectants faces numerous challenges, including a lack of understanding among farmers in African nations such as Ghana and Kenya. Furthermore, the high cost and lengthy production process of animal disinfectant products are limiting the market's growth.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global impact of COVID-19 closure was enormous, especially in key animal disinfection consumption areas. The demand for disinfection goods aimed at the livestock sector has remained strong, with disinfectant and water treatment production units for businesses operating at nearly full capacity. The detrimental impact of COVID-19 on animal disinfection manufacturing and distribution is progressively fading, with some of the key markets returning to normalcy. However, the full-fledged growth momentum forecast prior to COVID will begin to manifest in the third or fourth quarters of 2022.

Market Segmentation

During the forecast period, the iodine segment is expected to be the largest segment by type. The simple availability of iodine from seaweeds, seawater, brines, and nitrate deposits, as well as the application of iodine in various forms, is a crucial driver supporting the sectors' expansion.

In the near future, the dairy animals’ segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of application. In 2019, the global market for animal disinfectants was dominated by the dairy segment. Products for disinfecting dairy animals, as well as lodging and equipment, are included in the dairy animals section.

Due to the ease of application and production of liquid disinfectants, the liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is predicted to increase at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are among the regions where regional analysis is carried out.

In the animal disinfection market, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest rate. The market for animal disinfectants in Asia Pacific is being driven by a growing preference for animal-based food products, which has prompted supply-chain stakeholders to increase production and intensify rearing, resulting in increased demand for cleaning and hygiene products, including disinfectants. Markets in Southeast Asia, such as Singapore and Malaysia, are providing important cues for improving animal husbandry hygiene infrastructure, and this trend is being widely adopted by other countries in the region, such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where robust disinfection protocols are urgently needed.

