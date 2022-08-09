U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Animal Feed Additives Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.2% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The need for animal feed additives has increased due to rising meat and seafood consumption

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The revenue of animal feed additives market is likely to surpass US$ 66.23 Bn by 2031. The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Amino acids are crucial for many biological functions, such as metabolism, food consumption, digestion, and also reproduction Methionine, one of the several forms of amino acids, is mostly employed in the poultry business, whereas lysine is utilized in the pork business. Extensive use of amino acids is likely to emerge as largest opportunity for animal feed additives market in the near future.

Large producers of animal feed additives are vying for certifications from reputable organizations that are in charge of protecting the welfare of animals and upholding high standards for food quality. The standards and quality of company's products could be raised, and their acceptance rate in various local markets could rise, by acquiring these certifications. This factor is a recent developments in the animal feed additives market.

Producers of animal feed additives from a variety of sources are increasingly shunning globalization trends in favour of a localized strategy that entails procuring raw ingredients from certain regions and countries. Many producers of feed additives are also building local distribution networks, which aids in insulating their companies from external influences and risky trade regulations.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76155

Key Findings of Market Report

  • For an animal's physical and mental health, a balanced diet is essential. The global market for animal feed additives is driven by a growing understanding about the advantages of feeding farm animals a diet high in protein. Products that are high in minerals, vitamins, and proteins are known as feed additives. The need for feed additives to lower the likelihood of weight loss, illness, as well as infections in animals is being fueled by the constantly evolving animal diseases.

  • In order to promote profitability, agricultural professionals and governments from many developing nations are working on putting measures into place to improve animal production and product quality via food. Feed additives increase production and quality of the by-products that animals generate while also contributing to the animal welfare.

  • There is a growing need for nutritious food all over the world as a result of growing urbanisation and an increase in global population. Due to their extensive nutritional advantages, various products like eggs, fish, meat, milk, and other dairy products are becoming more and more popular. This is what fuels the market for animal feed additives. It has been observed that meat, dairy products, and poultry can help to strengthen immunity during pandemics. Meat and seafood segment is expected to emerge as fastest growing market for animal feed additives.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=76155

Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Growth Drivers

  • Animals are cared for by livestock farmers who provide them with a food that is high in nutrients. Due to the valuable proteins, minerals, and other nutrients these medicated feed additives provide, they are crucial for the development and growth of livestock animals. In the animal feed business, feed additives are being used more and more to generate the best output possible.

  • The continuous R&D in animal nutrition is one of the key reasons likely to influence the rising demand for animal feed additives. Farmers are spending on animal feed additives to develop revenue possibilities as consumer demand for high-quality milk, meat, eggs, and milk-based products increases due to their nutritional advantages.

Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Evonic Nutrition and Care GmbH

  • Archer Daniel Midland Company

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Kemin Industries, Inc.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=76155

Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Amino Acids

  • Vitamins

  • Phosphate

  • Enzyme

  • Mycotoxins

  • Antibiotics

  • Minerals

  • Antioxidants

  • Probiotics

  • No-protein nitrogen

  • Phytogenic

Source

  • Plant

  • Animal

  • Microorganisms

Form

  • Powder

  • Granular

  • Liquid

Livestock

  • Ruminants

  • Livestock

  • Swine

  • Aquaculture

  • Pet Animals

By Regions

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Food & Beverages Market Reports by TMR:

Jasmine Extract Market - Jasmine Extract Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 9.8% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

PHO Oils Market - PHO Oils Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a pho oils market share of US$ 45.5 Mn by 2031

Asia Pacific Shrimp Balls Market - Asia Pacific Shrimp Balls Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Asia pacific shrimp balls market share of US$ 135 Mn by 2031

Single Cell Protein Market - Single Cell Protein Market is likely to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a single cell protein market share of US$ 24.5 Mn by 2030

North America Potato Protein Market - North America Potato Protein Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a North America potato protein market share of US$ 67.9 Mn by 2031

Fondant Market - Fondant Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a fondant market share of US$ 774 Mn by 2030

Weight Management Market - Weight Management Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a weight management market share of US$ 11.1 Bn by 2030

Energy Supplements Market - Energy Supplements Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a energy supplements market share of US$ 25 Bn by 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


