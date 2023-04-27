Animal feed additives market size to grow by USD 8,931.76 million between 2022 and 2027; Alltech Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed additives market size is expected to increase by USD 8,931.76 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The animal feed additives market is fragmented due to the presence of both small and large vendors. The vendors operate in a highly competitive market. The dominant players in the market have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. The market also has a sizeable number of small regional vendors. With the increase in competition, the market is witnessing consolidation, where smaller vendors are acquired by or merged with major vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alltech Inc. - The company offers animal feed additives through its subsidiary Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers animal feed additives under its brands Hubbard, Masterfeeds, and Ridley.

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers animal feed additives under its brand Pancosma.

BASF SE - The company offers animal feed additives under its brand AB Agri.

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jefo

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Land O Lakes Inc.

Novozymes AS

Key Market Segmentation

Animal Type

Type

Geography

Story continues

By animal type, the market growth in the poultry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the global rise in poultry consumption, led by changing lifestyles, the rise in disposable income, and the increasing population. Other factors influencing the segment growth include rising concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of yolk and meat.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for poultry and other meat products. The region is home to leading animal feed consumer countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. In addition, the increased consumption of meat in countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia is driving the growth of the animal feed additives market in APAC.

The animal feed additives market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics:

Driver – The market is driven by increasing investments and focusing on expanding production capabilities. The growing global demand for animal feed additive products has driven vendors to expand their production capabilities. For instance, in January 2022, BASF expanded its feed enzymes production capacity at the Ludwigshafen plant in Germany. The expansion of the existing plant allowed BASF to meet the growing global demand from customers for a reliable, high-quality supply of feed enzymes. Similarly, in January 2021, Cargill announced the opening of its new premix animal nutrition facility in Lewisburg, Ohio. Such expansion plans by vendors drive the growth of the market.

Trend – The increasing demand for natural feed additives is a key trend in the market. Health risks posed by antimicrobial compounds in feed additives have increased the demand for natural alternatives. Many vendors are implementing natural feed additives instead of antibiotics. They are using botanical additives such as suitable blends of herbs or plant extracts. These natural compounds stimulate pancreatic secretions to increase endogenous enzyme activity and improve the immune system of livestock. Such benefits are increasing the use of natural feed additives, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Challenge – Stringent regulations and bans on using antibiotics are expected to challenge the growth of the market. The European Union (EU) imposed a ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed. The ban forced companies to stop using antibiotics in feed additives. Such regulations undergo significant changes every year. This results in severe losses to manufacturers, as frequent updates to technology and manufacturing facilities are required to adhere to changing guidelines. Such factors are adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Animal Feed Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,931.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Solvay SA, and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

