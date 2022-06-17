Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach USD 8.39 Billion Globally by 2026 at 6.27% CAGR | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed additives market share growth in the poultry segment will be significant for revenue generation. Growing concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of yolk and meat will boost the demand for poultry feed additives, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years. The animal feed additives market size is set to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% according to the latest market report by Technavio. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a sample report.
Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our animal feed additives market report covers the following areas:
Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
.Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives, and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
Drivers: The rise in global meat consumption, growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock & increasing investments, and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities.
Challenges: The increase in raw material prices, increasing popularity of vegan diets & stringent regulations, and the ban on the use of antibiotics will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Type
Geography
Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
China and India are the key markets for animal feed additives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The significant increase in the demand for poultry and other meat products will facilitate the animal feed additives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Animal Feed Additives Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Animal Feed Additives Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Animal Feed Additives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.97
Performing market contribution
APAC at 61%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
