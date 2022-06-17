Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach USD 8.39 Billion Globally by 2026 at 6.27% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed additives market share growth in the poultry segment will be significant for revenue generation. Growing concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of yolk and meat will boost the demand for poultry feed additives, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years. The animal feed additives market size is set to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% according to the latest market report by Technavio. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Feed Additives Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our animal feed additives market report covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

.Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives, and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rise in global meat consumption, growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock & increasing investments, and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The increase in raw material prices, increasing popularity of vegan diets & stringent regulations, and the ban on the use of antibiotics will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Geography

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for animal feed additives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The significant increase in the demand for poultry and other meat products will facilitate the animal feed additives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Animal Feed Additives Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Animal Feed Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

10.4 Alltech Inc.

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.6 Associated British Foods plc

10.7 BASF SE

10.8 Biochem additives and product mbH

10.9 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

10.10 Cargill Inc.

10.11 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

10.12 Corbion NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

