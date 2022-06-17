U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.50
    +32.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,130.00
    +202.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,233.75
    +109.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.90
    +17.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.96
    +0.37 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.50
    +2.88 (+9.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2298
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3330
    +2.0930 (+1.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,140.21
    -523.94 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.89
    -28.12 (-5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.11
    +34.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach USD 8.39 Billion Globally by 2026 at 6.27% CAGR | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed additives market share growth in the poultry segment will be significant for revenue generation. Growing concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of yolk and meat will boost the demand for poultry feed additives, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years. The animal feed additives market size is set to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% according to the latest market report by Technavio. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Feed Additives Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Feed Additives Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our animal feed additives market report covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

.Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives, and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The rise in global meat consumption, growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock & increasing investments, and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges: The increase in raw material prices, increasing popularity of vegan diets & stringent regulations, and the ban on the use of antibiotics will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

  • 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • China and India are the key markets for animal feed additives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The significant increase in the demand for poultry and other meat products will facilitate the animal feed additives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • For more highlights on the region - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Animal Feed Additives Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Animal Feed Additives Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Animal Feed Additives Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The bovine gelatin market share is expected to increase to USD 876.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%. Download a sample now!

  • The adhesives and sealants market share is expected to increase by USD 14.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. Download a sample now!

Animal Feed Additives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

  • 5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Alltech Inc.

  • 10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.6 Associated British Foods plc

  • 10.7 BASF SE

  • 10.8 Biochem additives and product mbH

  • 10.9 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

  • 10.10 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.11 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

  • 10.12 Corbion NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-additives-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-39-billion-globally-by-2026-at-6-27-cagr--technavio-301569863.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

    On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. "As Cadillac's future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement.

  • Walmart partners with Roku in exclusive e-commerce deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out retailer Walmart's exclusive partnership with Roku.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

    As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • US retail sales unexpectedly drop in May as inflation weighs on spending

    U.S. retail sales fell in May as record gasoline and food prices prompted households to cut back spending.

  • OPEC Foresees Brighter Second Half for Oil Demand, Economy

    Despite the outlook for continued economic growth and rising oil demand this year, OPEC also warned of significant downside risks.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Sell the Ethereum Merge

    The Ethereum Merge has been planned for years, but that doesn’t mean it will be good for the price of ETH.

  • Goldman’s Currie Says Oil Markets Are Tighter Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets are tighter than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top commodity researcher had expected just a few months ago. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBrent crude is trading ne

  • China’s Retail Sales Contract, but Demand for Luxury Is Back

    Bernstein expects luxury demand to go back to an even keel and growth trajectory in China.

  • Germany steps up calls for residents to save energy as Russia reduces gas

    The German gas regulator confirmed on Thursday that gas flows through Nord Stream 1 had fallen to about 40% of capacity.

  • Natural Gas Price Declines After EIA Report

    Working gas in storage was 2,095 Bcf.

  • Oil lower on demand concerns, but tight supply caps downside

    Oil prices edged lower on Friday as demand concerns emerged following this week's rate hikes, although persisting supply tightness and new sanctions on Iran limited the downside. Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $119.46 a barrel at 0620 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $117.16 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.4%. If losses hold through the day, Brent futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first decline in eight weeks.

  • For Wabtec, Erie serves as a global hub for engineering design and development

    Wabtec Corp. calls Pittsburgh home, but a lot of the railroad equipment and systems manufacturer’s future is taking place about 130 miles north in Erie.

  • The international companies refusing to leave Russia

    Take a peek at some well-known international brands operating in Russia in the aftermath of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • French tech contractor drops £854m supercomputer claim against Met Office

    A French IT contractor has dropped an £854m High Court claim against the Met Office triggered by its failure to win a contract to supply the world’s most advanced forecasting supercomputer. Atos had made an unsuccessful bid to replace existing weather forecasting machines with the latest technology. The French company claimed British officials broke public procurement laws by handing the £1.2bn project to rival bidder Microsoft. Atos told the High Court: “The Met Office has chosen a final tender

  • Big Macs still sold in Russia despite McDonald's exit

    McDonald's sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May. Some of those reopened Sunday under the new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," offering a new menu without the flagship burger. But other franchisees have kept their locations open, selling authentic McDonald's meals in restaurants adorned with barely concealed McDonald's branding. Their lingering presence highlights the challenges Western companies face in extricating themselves fully from the Russian market over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

  • VW U.S. chief warns of industry challenges with EV battery shift

    Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive said on Thursday the United States faces major challenges in ramping up battery production to facilitate a shift to electric vehicles including attracting skilled workers, mining for key metals and supply chain issues. Scott Keogh, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, told an Automotive News forum in Washington that the move to EVs is the single biggest "industrial transformation in America."