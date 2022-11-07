U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.75
    +16.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,572.00
    +144.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,934.25
    +44.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.80
    +10.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.53
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.40
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.47
    +0.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0072 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6770
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,787.56
    -470.13 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.26
    +10.21 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.78
    +3.94 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Animal Feed Alternative Protein Market to reach $9Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the alternative protein market for animal feed application are ADM, CJ Selecta, Calysta Inc., CHS Inc., Hamlet Protein A/S, Titan Biotech Ltd., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Deep ranch Biotechnology, Agriprotein GmbH, InnovaFeed, Angel Yeast, AB Mauri, Crescent Biotech, The Scoular Company, and Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Animal Feed Alternative Protein Market may reach USD 9 billion by 2032. The acceleration in beef export to address the burgeoning demand is a prominent factor driving the usage of alternative proteins in animal feed.

In regions such as South America, the rate of beef exports has surged, given the increased food requirements for the growing population. The report reveals that beef export from Brazil surpassed 2.3 million tons globally in 2021, augmenting the incorporation of alternative protein in cattle feed. Likewise, the cattle population remains strong in South American countries such as Argentina, bolstering alternative protein production to improve animal nutrition.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4861


Animal feed alternative protein market share from the single-cell product segment is anticipated to register over 7% growth rate through 2032, as a result of the awareness about the dependence of conventional plant-based proteins on climatic conditions. Manufacturers can ensure a steady supply of single-cell alternative protein since it can be produced throughout the year. Single-cell proteins derived from yeast have especially been gaining traction, due to the robust demand for animal feed ingredients with enhanced flavor and palatability.

Poultry feed application segment was worth more than USD 1.5 billion in 2022. Poultry farmers are becoming increasingly aware of the affordability, ease of processing, and accessibility provided by alternative proteins. Poultry has also become the most consumed livestock commodity, especially in emerging and developing nations. The rapid rise in poultry product imports is therefore encouraging poultry farmers to opt for alternative proteins as a nutritional additive in animal feed.

Browse key industry insights spread across 415 pages with 510 market data tables and 52 figures & charts from the report “Animal Feed Alternative Protein Market Size By Product (Insect Protein, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Fermented Soy Protein, Duckweed Protein, Single Cell Protein {Algae Protein, Grain Protein, Fungal Protein, Yeast Protein}, Hamlet Protein) By Livestock (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey, Others], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf, Others], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trout’s, Shrimps, Carp, Others], Pet Food, Equine), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed

Equine feed application is poised to record over 5.5% growth rate through 2032. The shifting preference of horse owners toward widely available protein sources with desirable amino acid content is propelling the use of alternative proteins in equine feeds. The rising incidence of endemics including African horse sickness will also encourage equine feed producers to utilize horse protein supplements for nutrition and subsequently promote the adoption of alternative proteins.

Asia Pacific animal feed alternative protein market will depict over 8% CAGR through 2023-2032. Increasing consumption of meat, especially pork, in the Philippines and China, as well as the growing disposable income, will drive protein demand. Marginal farmers in countries like India are also investing in cows and other livestock, further stimulating the usage of alternative proteins in the regional animal feed sector.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4861

The strategic landscape of the animal feed alternative protein market comprises companies such as Cargill Inc., CJ Selecta, Calysta Inc., Hamlet Protein A/S, Titan Biotech Ltd., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Agriprotein GmbH, InnovaFeed, AB Mauri, The Scoular Company, Nordic Soy Oy, and Darling Ingredients, among others. These market participants are focusing on new product launches, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions as key strategies to reinforce their footprint in the global market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil at $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits

    Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Oil falls on fading demand hopes as China sticks to strict COVID plan

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • Retire by 40? Here’s How to Do It

    Retiring by age 40 can be possible, but it requires careful financial planning and very aggressive saving.