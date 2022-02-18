Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size to grow by USD 501.59 Million|43% of the growth to originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed enzymes market potential growth difference will be USD 501.50 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market outlook report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. The animal feed enzymes market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The rise in global meat consumption is notably driving the animal feed enzymes market growth. Factors such as the rise in the population and increase in consumers about their protein intake in their daily diet will further boost the demand for meat, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the product launches from companies are another factor likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Cargill launched its poultry feed with essential oils for healthy flocks and maximized egg production. Nutrena NatureWise formulas boost the overall wellness, happiness, and productivity of chickens. Furthermore, technical innovations by manufacturers are estimated to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global animal feed enzymes market growth is the increasing popularity of vegan diets. Food service outlets are also encouraging the growth of veganism and are adding options such as veggie cheese and vegetarian beverages to their menus to attract vegan consumers. Furthermore, in the US, many food start-ups are promoting veganism, and celebrities such as Bill Gates are endorsing it. Other celebrities supporting veganism are Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, Carl Lewis, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. This growing popularity of veganism is expected to challenge market growth during the forecast period.

The animal feed enzymes market is segmented by Form (dry and liquid) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The animal feed enzymes market share growth by the dry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to its ability to sustain temperatures in fodder processing, better thermal stability, and easy handling. In terms of Geography, APAC held the largest regional segment of animal feed enzymes market in 2021. The region will contribute 43% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period mainly due to the significant increase in the demand for poultry and other meat products owing to the rise in awareness about the protein diet. China and India are the key markets for animal feed enzymes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, South America, and Europe.



The animal feed enzymes market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Sizing

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Forecast

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AB Enzymes GmbH

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Enmex

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes AS

Novus International Inc.

Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 501.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Enzymes GmbH, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Enmex, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., and Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Form

Market segments

Comparison by Form

Dry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Form

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Enzymes GmbH

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Enmex

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes AS

Novus International Inc.

Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

