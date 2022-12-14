Animal feed market to grow by 4.07% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2022-2026

Animal feed market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and ForFarmers NV among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Animal Type and Geography

From a regional perspective, APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The animal feed market size is estimated to grow by USD 124.89 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.79% according to Technavio.

Animal feed market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Animal feed market - Vendor Insights

The global animal feed market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The market is dominated by large global vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., and Nutreco NV. These vendors have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some of the risk factors affecting vendor operations. Besides, the market is witnessing consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers high-quality animal feed for all species, including beef, dairy, equine, swine, pets, layers, broilers, rabbits, and shrimp.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers high-quality animal feed through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers animal feed products such as swine feeds, chicken feeds, duck feeds, shrimp feeds, and fish feed.

Evonik Industries AG - The company offers animal feed for all species, such as poultry, swine, and aquatic animals.

Animal feed market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities

Product launches

The growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

KEY challenges –

The high price of non-GMO animal feed

Development of clean meat products

Growing consumer inclination toward vegan food

The animal feed market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this animal feed market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal feed market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal feed market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors

Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 124.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 Cargill Inc.

10.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

10.7 ForFarmers NV

10.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

10.9 Land O Lakes Inc.

10.10 New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

10.11 Nutreco NV

10.12 Perdue Farms Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

