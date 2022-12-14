U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Animal feed market to grow by 4.07% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will drive growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2022-2026

Animal feed market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and ForFarmers NV among others.

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Animal Type and Geography

To understand more about the animal feed market, request a sample report

From a regional perspective, APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The animal feed market size is estimated to grow by USD 124.89 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.79% according to Technavio.

Animal feed market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Animal feed market - Vendor Insights

The global animal feed market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The market is dominated by large global vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., and Nutreco NV. These vendors have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some of the risk factors affecting vendor operations. Besides, the market is witnessing consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers high-quality animal feed for all species, including beef, dairy, equine, swine, pets, layers, broilers, rabbits, and shrimp.

  • Cargill Inc. - The company offers high-quality animal feed through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina.

  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers animal feed products such as swine feeds, chicken feeds, duck feeds, shrimp feeds, and fish feed.

  • Evonik Industries AG - The company offers animal feed for all species, such as poultry, swine, and aquatic animals.

Animal feed marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities

  • Product launches

  • The growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

KEY challenges – 

  • The high price of non-GMO animal feed

  • Development of clean meat products

  • Growing consumer inclination toward vegan food

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The animal feed market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this animal feed market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal feed market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the animal feed market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size is expected to increase by USD 822.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%. The increasing meat and dairy production and consumption is notably driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties may impede the market growth.

  • The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The rising emphasis on inorganic growth is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing consumer inclination toward vegan food may impede the market growth.

Animal Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

147

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 124.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022

4.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, India, Russia, Spain, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

  • 5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

  • 10.6 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.7 ForFarmers NV

  • 10.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Land O Lakes Inc.

  • 10.10 New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Nutreco NV

  • 10.12 Perdue Farms Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio
Technavio
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-market-to-grow-by-4-07-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-increasing-investments-and-focus-on-expanding-production-capabilities-will-drive-growth---technavio-301701796.html

SOURCE Technavio

