U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,002.25
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,096.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,393.25
    +44.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.00
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.92
    -0.84 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.19 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3040
    -0.1260 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,165.41
    +798.30 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    727.38
    +10.18 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,187.27
    +20.17 (+0.08%)
     

Animal Feed Market Size to Grow by USD 124.89 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2021 to 2026. The animal feed market potential growth difference is likely to value at USD 124.89 billion during the forecast period. The increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities is notably driving the animal feed market growth, although factors such as the high price of non-GMO animal feed may impede the market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Feed Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Feed Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Unlock Additional Insights On YOY Growth Rate and CAGR analysis, Read Our Sample Report Right Here!

"One of the primary animal feed market growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities" In addition, surging product launches and growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will also fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period," confirms a senior analyst at Technavio. However, small livestock farmers with low-profit margins do not prefer high-priced non-GMO feed. Many livestock farmers depend on GMO animal feed products owing to their low cost and easy availability. Such a shift in preference will limit the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample Copy for more insights on other factors influencing the market

Animal Feed Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

  • The poultry segment held the largest animal feed market share in 2021. The segment is likely to continue its market dominance during the forecast period.

  • Poultry dominates the meat market worldwide as it is free from the religious implications that are normally associated with beef and pork.

  • The important markets for poultry meat are the key emerging countries, such as China, Brazil, and India, that have a high population.

  • In addition, poultry comes under the white meat category, which is considered healthier for consumption compared with red meat. Such health benefits of poultry will drive the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report Copy Right Here to Learn more about the contribution of other segments

Regional Analysis

  • 47% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

  • China and India are the key markets for the animal feed market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The increasing production of beef, veal, and chicken meat will facilitate the animal feed market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Know about Detailed Analysis and Insights on the regional contribution

Notes:

  • The animal feed market will witness a YOY growth of 4.07% in 2022.

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The market analysis report offers information on several market vendors, including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.

  • Companies such as Cargill.com offers high-quality animal feed, through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina.

  • Technavio categorizes the global animal feed market as a part of the global agricultural products market.

Fetch additional takeaways as you obtain your sample report copy right here!

Related Reports:

Pet Food Market in Argentina by Distribution Channel and Animal Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fresh Pet Food Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Animal Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 124.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, Spain, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

  • 5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

  • 10.6 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.7 ForFarmers NV

  • 10.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Land O Lakes Inc.

  • 10.10 New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Nutreco NV

  • 10.12 Perdue Farms Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-124-89-billion--17-000-technavio-reports-301542669.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • Upstart's April Low Gives Way as Plunge Continues

    In this daily bar chart we can see that UPST peaked back in October and started its big decline with a gap lower in November. UPST has declined lower and lower and trades below the declining 50-day simple moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day average. The trading volume has been heavier since February as traders and investors are being more aggressive sellers.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluctuate Ahead of Key Inflation Report: Markets Wr

  • Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drilling at its cobalt-copper mineral project in Idaho has successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the current deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Inflation is hammering Big Pizza

    Even our pizza prices are headed higher amid elevated inflation.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla factory workers sleeping on-site and working 12-hour shifts six days a week

    China lockdown supply-chain issues have also massively hit Elon Musk's production targets.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • UPDATE 3-Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and Other Energy Producers Are Exercising Restraint

    U.S. energy companies are holding the line on capital spending and energy production this year despite higher oil and gas prices, and entreaties from Washington to boost production.

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

    Japan’s opulation peaked in 2008 as it struggled with the challenges of an ageing workforce

  • Activists Target $491 Billion in ‘Toxic’ Oil, Gas and Coal Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Climate activists have singled out a group of fossil-fuel companies that together have $491 billion of bonds outstanding, in a campaign designed to cut funding for producers that are still expanding their carbon-intense operations.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin F

  • Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).