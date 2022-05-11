Animal Feed Market Size to Grow by USD 124.89 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2021 to 2026. The animal feed market potential growth difference is likely to value at USD 124.89 billion during the forecast period. The increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities is notably driving the animal feed market growth, although factors such as the high price of non-GMO animal feed may impede the market growth
"One of the primary animal feed market growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities" In addition, surging product launches and growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will also fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period," confirms a senior analyst at Technavio. However, small livestock farmers with low-profit margins do not prefer high-priced non-GMO feed. Many livestock farmers depend on GMO animal feed products owing to their low cost and easy availability. Such a shift in preference will limit the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.
Animal Feed Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The poultry segment held the largest animal feed market share in 2021. The segment is likely to continue its market dominance during the forecast period.
Poultry dominates the meat market worldwide as it is free from the religious implications that are normally associated with beef and pork.
The important markets for poultry meat are the key emerging countries, such as China, Brazil, and India, that have a high population.
In addition, poultry comes under the white meat category, which is considered healthier for consumption compared with red meat. Such health benefits of poultry will drive the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
47% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
China and India are the key markets for the animal feed market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The increasing production of beef, veal, and chicken meat will facilitate the animal feed market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Notes:
The animal feed market will witness a YOY growth of 4.07% in 2022.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
The market analysis report offers information on several market vendors, including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.
Companies such as Cargill.com offers high-quality animal feed, through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina.
Technavio categorizes the global animal feed market as a part of the global agricultural products market.
Animal Feed Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 124.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.07
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Russia, Spain, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
