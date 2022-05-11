Animal Feed Market Size to Grow by USD 124.89 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2021 to 2026. The animal feed market potential growth difference is likely to value at USD 124.89 billion during the forecast period. The increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities is notably driving the animal feed market growth, although factors such as the high price of non-GMO animal feed may impede the market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Feed Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Unlock Additional Insights On YOY Growth Rate and CAGR analysis, Read Our Sample Report Right Here!

"One of the primary animal feed market growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities" In addition, surging product launches and growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will also fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period," confirms a senior analyst at Technavio. However, small livestock farmers with low-profit margins do not prefer high-priced non-GMO feed. Many livestock farmers depend on GMO animal feed products owing to their low cost and easy availability. Such a shift in preference will limit the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample Copy for more insights on other factors influencing the market

Animal Feed Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The poultry segment held the largest animal feed market share in 2021. The segment is likely to continue its market dominance during the forecast period.

Poultry dominates the meat market worldwide as it is free from the religious implications that are normally associated with beef and pork.

The important markets for poultry meat are the key emerging countries, such as China, Brazil, and India, that have a high population.

In addition, poultry comes under the white meat category, which is considered healthier for consumption compared with red meat. Such health benefits of poultry will drive the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Get Sample Report Copy Right Here to Learn more about the contribution of other segments

Regional Analysis

47% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

China and India are the key markets for the animal feed market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The increasing production of beef, veal, and chicken meat will facilitate the animal feed market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Know about Detailed Analysis and Insights on the regional contribution

Notes:

The animal feed market will witness a YOY growth of 4.07% in 2022.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The market analysis report offers information on several market vendors, including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.

Companies such as Cargill.com offers high-quality animal feed, through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina.

Technavio categorizes the global animal feed market as a part of the global agricultural products market.

Fetch additional takeaways as you obtain your sample report copy right here !

Related Reports:

Pet Food Market in Argentina by Distribution Channel and Animal Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fresh Pet Food Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 124.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 Cargill Inc.

10.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

10.7 ForFarmers NV

10.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

10.9 Land O Lakes Inc.

10.10 New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

10.11 Nutreco NV

10.12 Perdue Farms Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-124-89-billion--17-000-technavio-reports-301542669.html

SOURCE Technavio