U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +16.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,021.00
    +111.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,119.00
    +85.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,064.30
    +5.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    -0.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    +0.82 (+3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2100
    -0.1430 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,909.59
    +402.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.16
    +0.41 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.78
    -8.88 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market worth $1.3 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Industry is set to register around 6% CAGR through 2027 supported by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in livestock especially poultry

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed organic trace minerals market revenue is projected to cross USD 1.3 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing awareness regarding the need to improve gut health and immunity of livestock coupled with the increasing outbreak of diseases in animal will boost the overall market demand.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market
Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

Animal feed organic trace minerals industry from iron exceeded USD 150 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Iron is used in haemoglobin formation, and it helps to oxygenate the blood, boosts the immune system, aids cognitive function are expected to raise the product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1402

Some major findings of the animal feed organic trace minerals market report include:

  • Growing demand for highly nutritious, protein-rich foods, such as eggs and poultry meat, in daily diets is likely to boost product demand and drive market growth during the assessment period.

  • Global market from swine is anticipated to reach over USD 260 million by 2027 at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

  • Asia Pacific market is set to register around 7% CAGR up to 2027 due to increasing poultry farming activities in different countries of Asia Pacific, such as India, China, Thailand, and Japan coupled with favorable government support in the form of schemes and subsidies.

  • Alltech, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pancosma SA, Biochem, Royal DSM, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., and Novus International, Inc., are some of the major players operating in the global market.

  • Market players are investing heavily in R&D to develop & manufacture innovative & cost-effective products capable of improving the gut health and immunity of livestock.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 225 market data tables and 15 figures & charts from the report, "Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market By Mineral (Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Copper), Livestock (Ruminant, Swine, Poultry), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

Growth in industrial livestock production due to increasing per capita consumption of poultry and beef is expected to drive the demand for animal feed organic trace minerals. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), poultry is be the most consumed in most parts of the region in 2019, followed by beef and veal. For example, per capita consumption of beef and veal in 2019 was 26.7 kg and 17.6 kg, while in 2016 it was 25.4 kg and 18.1 kg. Increasing consumption of poultry and beef lead to commercial livestock and boost the animal feed trace minerals market size.

North America animal feed organic trace minerals industry is anticipated to reach USD 450 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the assessment period. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), poultry populations increased from 9,038.3 million in 2018 to 9,177.2 million in 2019. The population of cattle and calves in the region was 93.8 million in 2020. Therefore, increasing consumer demand for animal meat will create the need for increased yields that can be achieved by adding organic animal feed additives such as trace minerals to the feed.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market-worth-1-3-billion-by-2027--says-global-market-insights-inc-301464577.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Warns Russia of ‘Disaster’ if It Invades Ukraine

    President Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. is ready to unleash sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin makes a move against Ukraine. Biden also laid out a possible diplomatic resolution. Photo: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covi

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Wa

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemi

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Toyota stock sinks as supply chain issues hit production

    Jeff Schuster,&nbsp;LMC Automotive President of Americas Operations and Global Vehicle Forecasts, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Toyota's production miss due to chip shortages, the supply chain for automakers, challenges when buying cars, Tesla investing in chip suppliers, automotive sales in the U.S. and Asian markets, and the EV space.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued