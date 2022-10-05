U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.00
    -28.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,130.00
    -235.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.50
    -83.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.60
    -19.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.40
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.30
    -13.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.62 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.50
    -0.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0099 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3520
    +0.1530 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,119.28
    +157.24 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.93
    +10.49 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.84
    -85.62 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Animal Feed Phytase Market to Hit $905Mn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the animal feed phytase industry are AB Enzymes (Associated British Foods PLC), Alltech, BASF SE, Novozymes, Novus International, Adisseo, DuPont, and DSM.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Animal Feed Phytase Market size is expected to cross USD 905 million by 2030.

Rising consumption of processed food is projected to drive the animal feed phytase industry trends. Moreover, growing concerns associated with animal health, along with increased research emphasis on exploring the benefits of feed phytase on animal health, are foreseen to increase the demand for feed phytase

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5363


The absence of standardized norms is estimated to hamper animal feed phytase market growth in the coming years, cites the report. Moreover, the phytate complex releases phosphorus, calcium, and other cations. Since laying hens need to metabolize a lot of calcium to make their eggshells, a surge in the calcium-to-phosphorous ratio can hamper their performance, thereby impeding product penetration. However, growing knowledge among animal owners regarding the digestibility of feed phytase in livestock, coupled with advancements in phytase feed products, is likely to aid market players in effectively addressing these concerns in the future.

Widespread utilization of mash feeds to push the demand for powder feed phytase

Based on form, the report segregates the animal feed phytase market into liquid and granules or powder. The powder or granules segment is set to depict considerable growth over 2022-2030 due to extensive usage of uncoated powder formulations for all mash feeds. Powder feed phytases are widely utilized in various livestock, particularly pigs and poultry, as they improve their gut activity, and are also considered suitable for pelleting at temperatures up to 70°C. Propelled by these factors, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through the analysis timeline.

3-phytase segment to depict an appreciable growth

Animal feed phytase market share from the 3-phytase class segment is expected to showcase robust progress in the coming years. The segment growth is attributed to mounting investments in product development and innovation. 3-phytases are primarily available in bacteria & fungus, which are presently the largest phytase category. Driven by promising technological advancements, the 3-phytase segment is set to expand at 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Browse key industry insights spread across 450 pages with 280 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, “Animal Feed Phytase Market Size By Form (Liquid, Granules or Powder), By Class (3-Phytase, 6-Phytase), By Source (Plants, Microorganisms), By Livestock (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trout, Shrimp]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-phytase-market

Prevalent use in phytase production to augment microorganisms adoption

Animal feed phytase market from the microorganisms source was valued at USD 395 Million in 2021 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through the review timeline. The yeasts Aspergillus ficuum, Aspergillus fumigatus, Aspergillus niger, and S. cerevisiae are strains that are broadly employed for the industrial production of phytases. Microbial phytases offer numerous advantages, such as superior stability in highly reactive environments, cost-efficiency, elevated production capacity, among others, which are fueling their uptake in animal feed applications.

Industrialization of cattle products to boost cattle livestock segment expansion

Animal feed phytase market outlook for cattle livestock was worth USD 110 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5% over the assessment period. Exogenous phytase finds extensive usage in dairy and beef cattle to increase phytic acid digestion. In addition, the rapid industrialization of cattle products, including meat and dairy products, coupled with the rising population, is expected to further promote segment growth.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5363

Asia Pacific industry to benefit from increased investments in feed manufacturing

Animal feed phytase market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% through the study timeline. The presence of major manufacturing plants in the APAC region is a key factor pushing regional market statistics. In addition, China and India are the leading feed producers backed by favorable investment by industry participants. Moreover, reduced labor costs and low risk of procuring raw materials are positively influencing the APAC industry outlook.

Product innovation to remain a major growth strategy

Competitive landscape of the animal feed phytase market includes AB Enzymes (Associated British Foods PLC), Alltech, BASF SE, Novozymes, Novus International, Adisseo, Dupont, and DSM, among others. These companies are focusing on product development and strategic collaborations & merger to strengthen their business standing and extend their customer reach.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Chinese Oil Demand to Rebound as Refiners Rush to Use Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil demand in China, the world’s largest importer, may pick up in the months ahead after Beijing released trade allowances enabling its vast refining industry to ship in more crude and export more fuel.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishi

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • Why the Housing Market’s Troubles Could Hurt Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

    The price of lumber is down some 60% this year, but some less visible components of housing, such as PVC piping, are also being hit.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Supermarkets ‘refusing’ to pass on lower fuel prices to drivers, RAC says

    Costs should have fallen ‘much further’ despite lowest pump price in months, RAC says

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Alcoa Urges LME Not to Accept Russian Metal to Avert ‘Crisis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal shouldn’t be traded on the benchmark industrial metals bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts

  • NioCorp CEO: Automotive Industry Should Not Count on Sufficient Rare Earth Minerals Coming From China

    Automotive and other manufacturers should not count on sufficient supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals coming from China, because China is increasingly consuming its own production for electric vehicles and other technologies that use permanent rare earth magnets, Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) said during an appearance Monday on Fox Business News.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

    Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to meet Wednesday as reports said they were mulling an output cut of up to two million barrels per day in a bid to prop up slumping prices.

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.