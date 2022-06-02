U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Animal Feed Probiotics Market Worth $6.07 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Animal Feed Probiotics Market by Source (Bacteria [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus, Bacillus]), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Other Animals), Form (Liquid), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Animal Feed Probiotics Market by Source (Bacteria [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus, Bacillus]), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Other Animals), Form (Liquid), and Geography - Forecast to 2029,' the probiotics in animal feed market is expected to reach $6.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022–2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5288

Probiotics are increasingly being added to commercial animal feed for livestock and poultry to alter gastrointestinal flora and improve animal health. The growing awareness among pet owners, cattle farmers, and hobbyists about the advantages of probiotics in improving animal health is expected to drive the growth of the animal feed probiotics market.

The growing requirement for safe and nutritional animal feed has influenced manufacturers to improve their quality and safety while retaining cost-effectiveness. The use of probiotics in animal feed, especially in cattle feed, improves animal performance, digestion, and the immune system.

According to the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF), the global annual compound feed production reached 1 billion tons. The large production of compound feed in developing countries and the significant use of feed ingredients, such as probiotics, in animal feed are expected to fuel the demand for probiotics in the animal feed market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Animal Feed Probiotics Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted public health and the supply chain across various industries. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the animal feed probiotics market in 2020.

The global export of chicken, beef, and pork witnessed a significant decline due to the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the U.S. government imposed curfews, resulting in many farmers resorting to panic-buying of animal feed to avoid potential shortages. Additionally, the transportation & logistics sector was significantly affected due to employees contracting COVID-19, which reduced deliveries and compelled farmers to stock their animal feed supplies.

In addition, truncated air freight capacity, port congestion, roadblocks, and logistic disruptions in Southeast Asia escalated as governments implemented strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The consumption of fish, poultry, pork, and beef declined in Southeast Asian economies during the second quarter of 2020. Thus, the decline in fish consumption, poultry, pork, and beef reduced the market demand for animal feed probiotics.

Therefore, the adverse effects on the transportation & logistics industry and reduced production due to lockdowns worldwide negatively affected the animal feed probiotics market in terms of volume sales in 2020 and 2021.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5288

The probiotics in animal feed market is segmented based on source (bacteria, yeast), animal type (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, pets, other animals), and form (liquid, dry). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on source, the yeast segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The growth of this segment is attributed to the stringent regulations on the use of antibiotics in animal feed in several European and North American countries. Furthermore, the use of yeast strain probiotics in animal feed improves fiber digestibility and animal performance, which increases milk and egg production.

Based on animal type, in 2022, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the animal feed probiotics market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing consumption of poultry meat and the growing demand for antibiotic-free poultry products. Furthermore, the high demand and production of poultry meat in developing countries increase the demand for probiotics to improve yield and safety, boosting the demand for probiotics in the poultry sector.

Quick Buy – “Animal Feed Probiotics Market by Source (Bacteria [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus, Bacillus]), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Other Animals), Form (Liquid), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/12101755

Based on form, the dry segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The dry form of probiotics is mainly preferred in animal feed applications due to ease of storage & transportation, low storage costs, and longer shelf life. Thus, the benefits offered by dry probiotics drive their demand in the market.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to command the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market. Asia-Pacific's large market share is attributed to factors such as increased consumer awareness about various diseases, the large production of poultry and cattle meat in countries such as China and India, and the rising number of innovations in probiotic formulations. In addition, the growing demand for safe and nutritional animal feed and the stringent regulations on the use of antibiotics as feed supplements are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for key players operating in this market.

Some of the key players operating in the probiotics in animal feed market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Orffa International Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Kemin Industries (U.S.), and Provita Eurotech Ltd (U.K.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/animal-feed-probiotics-market-5288

Scope of the Report:

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, by Source

  • Bacteria

    • Lactobacillus

    • Bifidobacterium

    • Streptococcus thermophilus

    • Bacillus

    • Other Bacterial Strain Products

  • Yeast

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, by Animal Type

  • Poultry

  • Ruminants

  • Swine

  • Aquaculture

  • Pets

  • Other Animals

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, by Form

  • Liquid

  • Dry

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • Russia

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Australia

    • India

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5288

     Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Probiotics Market by Strain (Bacillus), by Product Type (Dairy Food {Yogurt}, Baked Food}, Animal Feed), By Form (Liquid), By Sales Channel (Super Markets, Pharmacies), By End-User (Human {Adults, Senior}, Animal), and Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/probiotics-market-5113

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/512/animal-feed-probiotics-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


