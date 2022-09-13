Animal Feed Vitamin Market Size to Grow by USD 629.01 million, Rising Emphasis on Inorganic Growth to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed vitamin market growth is driven by factors such as the rising emphasis on inorganic growth. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to gain access to new products and technologies. This will help these vendors to introduce products at a lower cost. In addition, successful M&A activities also help in growing the market share of vendors. For instance, in September 2021, ADM announced plans to acquire a 75% ownership stake in PetDine LLC, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine LLC (P4 Companies).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to grow by USD 629.01 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Scope

The animal feed vitamin market report covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the animal feed vitamin market, including Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed vitamin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal feed vitamin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal feed vitamin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed vitamin market vendors

Story continues

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 629.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

