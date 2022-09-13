Animal Feed Vitamin Market Size to Grow by USD 629.01 million, Rising Emphasis on Inorganic Growth to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed vitamin market growth is driven by factors such as the rising emphasis on inorganic growth. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to gain access to new products and technologies. This will help these vendors to introduce products at a lower cost. In addition, successful M&A activities also help in growing the market share of vendors. For instance, in September 2021, ADM announced plans to acquire a 75% ownership stake in PetDine LLC, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine LLC (P4 Companies).
The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to grow by USD 629.01 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Scope
The animal feed vitamin market report covers the following areas:
Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the animal feed vitamin market, including Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed vitamin market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the animal feed vitamin market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the animal feed vitamin market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed vitamin market vendors
Related Reports
Compound Feed Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Animal Feed Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Animal Feed Vitamin Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 629.01 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.0
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alltech Inc.
10.4 Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd
10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
10.6 BASF SE
10.7 BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd.
10.8 Cargill Inc.
10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV
10.10 SHV Holdings NV
10.11 Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.
10.12 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-vitamin-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-629-01-million-rising-emphasis-on-inorganic-growth-to-boost-growth---technavio-301621827.html
SOURCE Technavio