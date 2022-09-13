U.S. markets closed

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Size to Grow by USD 629.01 million, Rising Emphasis on Inorganic Growth to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed vitamin market growth is driven by factors such as the rising emphasis on inorganic growth. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to gain access to new products and technologies. This will help these vendors to introduce products at a lower cost. In addition, successful M&A activities also help in growing the market share of vendors. For instance, in September 2021, ADM announced plans to acquire a 75% ownership stake in PetDine LLC, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine LLC (P4 Companies).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to grow by USD 629.01 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Scope

The animal feed vitamin market report covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the animal feed vitamin market, including Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed vitamin market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the animal feed vitamin market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the animal feed vitamin market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed vitamin market vendors

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 629.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alltech Inc.

  • 10.4 Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd

  • 10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.6 BASF SE

  • 10.7 BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd.

  • 10.8 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 SHV Holdings NV

  • 10.11 Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

