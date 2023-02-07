Animal genetics market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Animal Genetics Inc, Aquagen AS, Aviagen Group- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal genetics market size is estimated to increase by USD 1534.79 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.48%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Genetics Market 2023-2027

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Animal genetics market

The market is segmented by solution (live animal, genetic testing services, and genetic materials), end-user (research centers, hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic centers)

Based on the solution, the live animal segment became the market's largest segment in 2022 .

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing development of a DNA library to perform a genetic selection of different animal species and the increasing export of live animals .

Vendors can now offer customized live animal breeds based on the needs of livestock farmers and breeders. These factors will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The animal genetics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

AquaGen AS

Aviagen Group

Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

EasyDNA

Envigo

Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

Genex Cooperative

Genus Plc

Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corp.

Sandor Group Of Co.

Superior Animal Genetics

Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.

Growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases is notably driving the animal genetics market growth

The frequency of infectious diseases such as FMD, brucellosis, porcine cysticercosis, and African swine fever is rising. To reduce the occurrence of these illnesses, there is an increasing demand for genetic testing services worldwide. Vendors are concentrating on providing genetic testing services in order to meet the rising need for infectious illness diagnostics in animals. These services provide precise illness diagnosis by locating disease-causing bacteria, aiding in the reduction of infection rates and transmission among animals. Therefore, the market will expand over the forecast period due to the rising use of genetic testing services to prevent cattle diseases. Furthermore, the growing focus on developing sustainable livestock is also boosting market growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals to perform genetic testing is impeding the growth of the global animal genetics market.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable livestock management practices in countries such as the US and Canada . In both Canada and the US, the percentage of agricultural revenue that comes from farm gate livestock receipts ranges between 40% and 50%. This revenue share is influenced by common livestock species like pigs, turkeys, broilers, sheep, and goats.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing animal genetics. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, as online channels were active even during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for animal genetics. However, in 2021, the demand for animal genetics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions.

What are the key data covered in this animal genetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal genetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the animal genetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal genetics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal genetics market vendors

Animal Genetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1534.79 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., EasyDNA, Envigo, Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genex Cooperative, Genus Plc, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Sandor Group Of Co., Superior Animal Genetics, Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., Tropical Bovine Genetics, Vaxxinova International BV, Vetgen LLC, and Zoetis Inc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

