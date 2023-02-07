U.S. markets closed

Animal genetics market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Animal Genetics Inc, Aquagen AS, Aviagen Group- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal genetics market size is estimated to increase by USD 1534.79 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.48%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Genetics Market 2023-2027

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Animal genetics market

  • The market is segmented by solution (live animal, genetic testing services, and genetic materials), end-user (research centers, hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic centers)

  • Based on the solution, the live animal segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.

  • The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing development of a DNA library to perform a genetic selection of different animal species and the increasing export of live animals.

  • Vendors can now offer customized live animal breeds based on the needs of livestock farmers and breeders. These factors will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The animal genetics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

  • AquaGen AS

  • Aviagen Group

  • Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

  • EasyDNA

  • Envigo

  • Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

  • Genex Cooperative

  • Genus Plc

  • Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

  • Hendrix Genetics BV

  • Neogen Corp.

  • Sandor Group Of Co.

  • Superior Animal Genetics

  • Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.

Growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases is notably driving the animal genetics market growth

The frequency of infectious diseases such as FMD, brucellosis, porcine cysticercosis, and African swine fever is rising.  To reduce the occurrence of these illnesses, there is an increasing demand for genetic testing services worldwide. Vendors are concentrating on providing genetic testing services in order to meet the rising need for infectious illness diagnostics in animals. These services provide precise illness diagnosis by locating disease-causing bacteria, aiding in the reduction of infection rates and transmission among animals. Therefore, the market will expand over the forecast period due to the rising use of genetic testing services to prevent cattle diseases. Furthermore, the growing focus on developing sustainable livestock is also boosting market growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals to perform genetic testing is impeding the growth of the global animal genetics market.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries
The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable livestock management practices in countries such as the US and Canada. In both Canada and the US, the percentage of agricultural revenue that comes from farm gate livestock receipts ranges between 40% and 50%. This revenue share is influenced by common livestock species like pigs, turkeys, broilers, sheep, and goats.

  • In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing animal genetics. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, as online channels were active even during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for animal genetics. However, in 2021, the demand for animal genetics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Related Reports:

Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,365.75 million. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of wound treatment may impede the market growth.

Surgical Sutures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The surgical sutures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,102.57 million. The increase in the number of surgeries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing preference for MIS may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this animal genetics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal genetics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the animal genetics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the animal genetics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal genetics market vendors

Animal Genetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1534.79 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., EasyDNA, Envigo, Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genex Cooperative, Genus Plc, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Sandor Group Of Co., Superior Animal Genetics, Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., Tropical Bovine Genetics, Vaxxinova International BV, Vetgen LLC, and Zoetis Inc

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global animal genetics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 6.3 Live animal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Genetic testing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Genetic materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Animal Genetics Inc.

  • 12.4 AquaGen AS

  • 12.5 Aviagen Group

  • 12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

  • 12.7 Envigo

  • 12.8 Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

  • 12.9 Genex Cooperative

  • 12.10 Genus Plc

  • 12.11 Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

  • 12.12 Hendrix Genetics BV

  • 12.13 Neogen Corp.

  • 12.14 Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.

  • 12.15 Vaxxinova International BV

  • 12.16 Vetgen LLC

  • 12.17 Zoetis Inc

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Animal Genetics Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-genetics-market-2023-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-animal-genetics-inc-aquagen-as-aviagen-group--technavio-301738379.html

SOURCE Technavio

