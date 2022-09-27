Animal Growth Promoters Market 2026, Rise In Global Meat Consumption to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Growth Promoters Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in global meat consumption, the need to protect humans from animal-food-related diseases, and increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Growth Promoters Market 2022-2026

However, regulations related to antibiotics, the increasing popularity of the vegan diet, and the negative impacts of animal growth promoters will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Segmentation

Animal Growth Promoters Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Animal Growth Promoters Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our animal growth promoters market report covers the following areas:

Animal Growth Promoters Market size

Animal Growth Promoters Market trends

Animal Growth Promoters Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for natural growth promoters as one of the prime reasons driving the animal growth promoters market growth during the next few years.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Animal Growth Promoters Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Animal Growth Promoters Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Animal Growth Promoters Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal growth promoters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal growth promoters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal growth promoters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal growth promoters market vendors

Animal Growth Promoters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alltech Inc.

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.5 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

10.6 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

10.7 Cargill Inc.

10.8 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.10 Merck KGaA

10.11 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

