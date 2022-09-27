U.S. markets closed

Animal Growth Promoters Market 2026, Rise In Global Meat Consumption to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Growth Promoters Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in global meat consumption, the need to protect humans from animal-food-related diseases, and increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Growth Promoters Market 2022-2026

However, regulations related to antibiotics, the increasing popularity of the vegan diet, and the negative impacts of animal growth promoters will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Segmentation

Animal Growth Promoters Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Animal Growth Promoters Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our animal growth promoters market report covers the following areas:

  • Animal Growth Promoters Market size

  • Animal Growth Promoters Market trends

  • Animal Growth Promoters Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for natural growth promoters as one of the prime reasons driving the animal growth promoters market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Animal Growth Promoters Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Animal Growth Promoters Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Alltech Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • BASF SE

  • Bluestar Adisseo Co.

  • Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd.

  • C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • Elanco Animal Health Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Kemin Industries Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist animal growth promoters market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the animal growth promoters market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the animal growth promoters market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal growth promoters market vendors

Related Reports:

Contact Adhesives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The contact adhesives market share is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Magnesium Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The magnesium oxide market share is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%.

Animal Growth Promoters Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.26

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Zoetis Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

  • 5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alltech Inc.

  • 10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.5 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

  • 10.6 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.8 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 Merck KGaA

  • 10.11 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

  • 10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Animal Growth Promoters Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-growth-promoters-market-2026-rise-in-global-meat-consumption-to-boost-growth---technavio-301632858.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

