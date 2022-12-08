Animal health diagnostics market: Growth opportunities led by Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. and Bio X Diagnostics SA - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal health diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,956.81 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 9.63%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in pet humanization. Furthermore, the growing preference for health monitors is expected to boost market growth.
The report extensively covers the animal health diagnostics market segmentation by type (livestock and companion), end-user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request a sample report
Product Insights and News
Bio X Diagnostics SA - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely SmartStrips.
BioNote Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely Vcheck F.
Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers animal health diagnostics through its subsidiary Eurofins Technologies Ingenasa.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Vendors
The global animal health diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small to large regional and global vendors. The vendors compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Some of the major vendors in the market are listed below:
Bio X Diagnostics SA
BioNote Inc.
Eurofins Scientific SE
Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH
FUJIFILM Corp.
Heska Corp.
Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
INDICAL Bioscience GmbH
Neogen Corp.
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics
SWISSAVANS AG
Teco Diagnostics
URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Geographical Landscape
North America is estimated to account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising humanization of dogs and cats. Moreover, in countries such as the US, the population of millennials is increasing. The rise in the adoption of pets among millennials will further drive market growth in this region.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Market Segmentation
The livestock segment is estimated to contribute a significant share to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In rural households, livestock serves as a source of income, food supply, asset saving, employment, and livelihood. It also helps in retaining soil fertility and maintaining agricultural traction. In addition, livestock helps with agricultural diversification along with sustainable agricultural production. The use of livestock and its sub-products is crucial for improving crop production. Livestock is also used for transporting agricultural inputs and outputs. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Download a sample report
What are the key data covered in this animal health diagnostics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal health diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the animal health diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the animal health diagnostics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal health diagnostics market vendors
Related Reports:
Companion Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The companion animal healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 9.82 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers companion animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceuticals and diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal sedative market size is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers animal sedative market segmentation by type (parenteral and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Animal Health Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
161
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017 -2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.63%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,956.81 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.06
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 58%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global animal health diagnostics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Companion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Veterinary hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Veterinary clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
12.4 Bio X Diagnostics SA
12.5 BioNote Inc.
12.6 Eurofins Scientific SE
12.7 Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH
12.8 FUJIFILM Corp.
12.9 Heska Corp.
12.10 Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.
12.11 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
12.12 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
12.13 SWISSAVANS AG
12.14 Teco Diagnostics
12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.16 Virbac Group
12.17 Zoetis Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
