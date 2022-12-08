Animal health diagnostics market: Growth opportunities led by Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. and Bio X Diagnostics SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal health diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,956.81 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 9.63%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in pet humanization. Furthermore, the growing preference for health monitors is expected to boost market growth.

The report extensively covers the animal health diagnostics market segmentation by type (livestock and companion), end-user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request a sample report

Bio X Diagnostics SA - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely SmartStrips.

BioNote Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely Vcheck F.

Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers animal health diagnostics through its subsidiary Eurofins Technologies Ingenasa.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Vendors

The global animal health diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small to large regional and global vendors. The vendors compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Some of the major vendors in the market are listed below:

Bio X Diagnostics SA

BioNote Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH

FUJIFILM Corp.

Heska Corp.

Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

Neogen Corp.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

SWISSAVANS AG

Teco Diagnostics

URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising humanization of dogs and cats. Moreover, in countries such as the US, the population of millennials is increasing. The rise in the adoption of pets among millennials will further drive market growth in this region.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Market Segmentation

The livestock segment is estimated to contribute a significant share to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In rural households, livestock serves as a source of income, food supply, asset saving, employment, and livelihood. It also helps in retaining soil fertility and maintaining agricultural traction. In addition, livestock helps with agricultural diversification along with sustainable agricultural production. The use of livestock and its sub-products is crucial for improving crop production. Livestock is also used for transporting agricultural inputs and outputs. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this animal health diagnostics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal health diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the animal health diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal health diagnostics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal health diagnostics market vendors

Animal Health Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,956.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

