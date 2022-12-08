U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Animal health diagnostics market: Growth opportunities led by Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. and Bio X Diagnostics SA - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal health diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,956.81 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 9.63%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in pet humanization. Furthermore, the growing preference for health monitors is expected to boost market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the animal health diagnostics market segmentation by type (livestock and companion), end-user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request a sample report

Product Insights and News

  • Bio X Diagnostics SA - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely SmartStrips.

  • BioNote Inc. - The company offers animal health diagnostics, namely Vcheck F.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers animal health diagnostics through its subsidiary Eurofins Technologies Ingenasa.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by
vendors, buy the report.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Vendors

The global animal health diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small to large regional and global vendors. The vendors compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Some of the major vendors in the market are listed below:

  • Bio X Diagnostics SA

  • BioNote Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH

  • FUJIFILM Corp.

  • Heska Corp.

  • Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

  • Neogen Corp.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

  • SWISSAVANS AG

  • Teco Diagnostics

  • URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising humanization of dogs and cats. Moreover, in countries such as the US, the population of millennials is increasing. The rise in the adoption of pets among millennials will further drive market growth in this region.

Animal Health Diagnostics Market - Market Segmentation

The livestock segment is estimated to contribute a significant share to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In rural households, livestock serves as a source of income, food supply, asset saving, employment, and livelihood. It also helps in retaining soil fertility and maintaining agricultural traction. In addition, livestock helps with agricultural diversification along with sustainable agricultural production. The use of livestock and its sub-products is crucial for improving crop production. Livestock is also used for transporting agricultural inputs and outputs. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this animal health diagnostics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal health diagnostics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the animal health diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the animal health diagnostics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal health diagnostics market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000
emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get
lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

Companion Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The companion animal healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 9.82 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers companion animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceuticals and diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal sedative market size is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers animal sedative market segmentation by type (parenteral and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Animal Health Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.63%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,956.81 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., Heska Corp., Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, SWISSAVANS AG, Teco Diagnostics, URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., VCA Inc., Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global animal health diagnostics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Companion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Veterinary hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Veterinary clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.4 Bio X Diagnostics SA

  • 12.5 BioNote Inc.

  • 12.6 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 12.7 Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH

  • 12.8 FUJIFILM Corp.

  • 12.9 Heska Corp.

  • 12.10 Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.12 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • 12.13 SWISSAVANS AG

  • 12.14 Teco Diagnostics

  • 12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 12.16 Virbac Group

  • 12.17 Zoetis Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-health-diagnostics-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-bio-rad-laboratories-inc-and-bio-x-diagnostics-sa---technavio-301696990.html

SOURCE Technavio

