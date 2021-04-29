U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

Animal Health Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Forecasts by Animal Type (Production Animal (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep & Goats, Fish), Companion Animal (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Others)), Product (Vaccines (Live Attenuated Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Others), Pharmaceuticals (Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, Analgesics, Others), Feed Additives (Nutritional, Medicinal), Diagnostics (Immunodiagnostics (ELISA Tests, Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests, Immunoassay Analyzers, Others), Molecular Diagnostics (Polymer Chain Reaction Tests, Microarrays, Others), Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Urinalysis, Others), Others), Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacy), End-Use (Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Animal Health Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Health Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067438/?utm_source=GNW

Animal Health Set to Witness Significant Growth Over Next 10 Years
The growth of global animal health for companion and production animals is being driven by improving standards and advancements in technology. Over the past few years, major animal pharmaceutical companies have emphasized on the development of healthcare products for companion animals especially cats and dogs. The companion animal healthcare industry has witnessed technological advancements such as therapeutic vaccines, genomic tests, monoclonal antibody therapies, and anti-neoplastic drugs among others. Visiongain believes that over the forecast period there will be accelerated growth trend owing to rising number of pets, increased life span of pets, growing awareness regarding animal health products, and lower costs and timelines for introduction of animal drugs in the market.

Growing Animal Health Market Paving Way for Attractive Investment Opportunities
The global animal health sector is anticipated to offer an attractive market opportunity for the market players over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. It is distinguished by lower regulatory barriers, shorter and less expensive R&D programs, lower generic competition and lower chances of third-party reimbursement compared to human medicine. Visiongain believes that the combination of attractive growth with a favorable business structure creates prospects for investment in the areas of therapy, diagnostics, & veterinary technology. Although companies have been investing in this sector for over a decade, Visiongain believes that the sustainable growth characteristics of the global animal health industry are projected to create attractive investment opportunities over the next decade.
Discover how to stay ahead.

Our 410+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Animal Health Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects.

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.
This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets
Animal Type
. Production Animal
- Poultry
- Swine
- Cattle
- Sheep & Goats
- Fish
. Companion Animal
- Dogs
- Cats
- Horses
- Others

Product
. Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Others
. Pharmaceuticals
- Parasiticides
- Anti-Infectives
- Anti-Inflammatory
- Analgesics
- Others
. Feed Additives
- Nutritional
- Medicinal
. Diagnostics
- Immunodiagnostics: ELISA Tests, Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests, Immunoassay Analyzers, Others
- Molecular Diagnostics: Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests, Microarrays, Others
- Clinical Biochemistry
- Hematology
- Urinalysis
- Others
. Others
Distribution Channel
. Retail
. E-Commerce
. Hospital Pharmacy
End-Use
. Reference Laboratories
. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
. Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:
By Region
. North America
- U.S.
- Canada
. Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
. Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
. Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
. Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa

Need industry data? Please contact us today.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Overall world revenue for Animal Health Market will surpass $xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
How the Animal Health Market report helps you.

In summary, our 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Animal Health Market, with forecasts for Animal Type, Product, Distribution Channel, and End-Use, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets- See forecasts for the Animal Health market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Animal Health Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Merck Animal Health, SeQuent (Alivira Animal Health Limited), Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Ceva, Virbac, Vetiquinol S.A., AusDiagnostics Pty, Ltd., Agrolabo S.p.A, BioMérieux SA, Bio-X Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Demedetic Diagnostics GmbH, DRG Diagnostics GmbH, Eurofins Technologies, Eurolyser Diagnostica, Genesig (Primerdesign), Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., InBios International, Inc., Neogen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
Information found nowhere else.
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Animal Health Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends, and predictions.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067438/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


