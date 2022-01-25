U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Animal Health Market Size To Reach USD 79.29 Billion In 2028 | Increasing Adoption Of Companion Animals Across The Globe, And Increasing Number Of Online Retail Stores Offering Animal Healthcare Products Are Key Factors Fueling Global Market Growth - Reports And Data

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal health market is expected to reach USD 79.29 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are high prevalence of various zoonotic and food-borne diseases and infections, increasing research and development activities in veterinary medicine, and favorable government initiatives.

Reports and Data Logo
Reports and Data Logo

Animal health involves taking care of animals with timely vaccinations, routine health checkups, and veterinary care visits. Animals have been widely used for agricultural processes, livestock farming, and as pets across the globe for many centuries. However, these animals are prone to various diseases and infections. Animal owners have become aware of importance of maintaining animal health by performing routine tests for early detection of diseases and treatment. Along with this, many public and private organizations have focused on offering better treatment facilities, and funding research laboratories working on animal diseases and zoonotic diseases. Various market players are focusing on developing cost-effective animal healthcare products. Revenue growth of global market is attributed to factors such as increasing penetration of internet and e-commerce, increasing number of veterinarian clinics and hospitals across the globe, and rising investments in research and development activities.

However, stringent government norms regarding approval of animal drugs and lack of awareness about animal health, and improper dosage of antibiotics and parasiticides in many underdeveloped countries are some key factors expected to hamper global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1378

Some key highlights of the report:

  • Among the product type, the diagnostics segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of various diseases in animals, increasing animal healthcare expenditure, increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals equipped with latest diagnostic equipment and procedures.

  • Based on animal type, the companion animal segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as increasing adoption of pets for companionship across the globe, improving veterinary services, and rising awareness about pet health and routine health checkup. In addition, public and private funding for veterinary research and government initiatives to support pet care globally are driving revenue growth of the segment.

  • Based on end use, the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to improving animal healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of various infections and illnesses in animals, increasing number of routine testing, and availability of latest treatment and diagnostic facilities in many veterinary clinics and hospitals.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1378

  • Europe is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of companion animals across the region, high consumption of animal-based products, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment services.

  • Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 10% during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of various zoonotic diseases, increasing adoption of pets such as dogs and cats among the elderly population and children, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income. In addition, increasing awareness about pet and animal health, routine checkup and testing, and availability of latest animal healthcare products and diagnostic equipment are fueling Asia Pacific's market growth.

  • Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Merck Animal Health, Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Virbac, Heska, Nutreco N.V., Novartis International AG, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Biogenesis Bago S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc., and Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co Ltd. are some key companies operating in the global animal health market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/animal-health-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global animal health market based on animal type, product outlook, dosage, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • Production Animals

  • Companion Animals

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • Vaccines

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Feed Additives

  • Diagnostics

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Topical

  • Transdermal

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • Retail

  • E-commerce

  • Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • Reference Laboratories

  • POC Testing/In-house Testing

  • Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

  • Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1378

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Vaccines market size was USD 42 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing prevalence of various diseases, government efforts to increase vaccination drives across the globe, and rapid advancements in vaccine technologies.

In-Vivo toxicology market size was USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for personalized medicines are primary factors propelling the revenue growth of the global in vivo toxicology market.

Comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market size was USD 12.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Key factors, such as rising prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing awareness about illnesses, early diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, are expected to boost global market revenue growth.

Mammography equipment market size was USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth rising prevalence of breast cancer, radiation exposure, and excessive consumption of alcohol.

Clinical laboratory tests market size was USD 189.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Steady growth of the global market is attributed to expanding geriatric populace, growing health awareness among people, and rising need for early and accurate disease diagnosis.

