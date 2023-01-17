U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,355.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,561.50
    -46.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.20
    -6.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.80
    -10.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +1.26 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6900
    +0.2490 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,194.50
    +361.97 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.36
    +51.29 (+11.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,839.91
    -20.16 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Animal Health Market to be Worth $92.8 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

·8 min read

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal health market size is projected to reach USD 92.8 billion by the year 2030, advancing at a steady CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The market growth is expected to be aided primarily by the rising incidences of zoonotic diseases that occur due to contact with animals, along with the growing involvement of technology in the development of products and services.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The rising significance of nutritious animal-sourced food across the globe, coupled with government initiatives to improve the health and performance of production animals, are significant drivers of the animal health market.

  • In terms of product, the others segment, which includes veterinary telehealth and software, as well as livestock monitoring solutions, is expected to advance at the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the projection period, aided by the increased investments in R&D to launch advanced products and services.

  • With regards to type, the production animal segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the assessment period, as government plans of achieving complete food security have propelled food production on a large scale and enhanced livestock rearing.

  • The point-of-care/in-house testing end-use segment in the animal health market is projected to showcase strong growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing awareness among animal owners regarding preventative health. For instance, ELISA is a notable PoC test that is used for the diagnosis of heartworm.

  • The animal health market in North America has been a significant contributor to global revenue, on account of the significant measures undertaken by animal welfare organizations in the region to improve and enhance overall animal health. Additionally, technological progress by companies as well as the rising number of pet owners in the region further help expand the industry.

  • The market is highly consolidated, and the advent of the coronavirus pandemic did not have a severe impact in this area, in spite of supply chain issues. On the contrary, companies have been consistently improving their positioning through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, in August 2021, Kindred Biosciences was acquired by Elanco, which aided in strengthening the latter's innovation, portfolio, and productivity (IPP) strategy.

Read 200 page full market research report for more Insights, "Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type, By End Use, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts From 2022 To 2030", published by Million Insights.

Animal Health Market Growth & Trends

Companies have been compelled to increase the production levels of pharmaceutical drugs in order to address the increasing disease prevalence in production as well as companion animals, while there have also been constant initiatives and measures on part of governments to offer support to the industry through the formulation of programs.

There has been a growing urgency to undertake livestock adoption on a large scale, in order to expand the global food supply. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population is set to increase to 9.7 billion by 2050, and as of now, close to 800 million people remain undernourished. An increase in the production of animal-based food items can be achieved by ensuring proper animal performance and yield, which will ultimately increase the affordability of these products in the market.

When it comes to companion animals, the adoption of pets such as cats and dogs has witnessed a healthy increase globally, especially during the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to SPCA, Los Angeles, the adoption rate of pets doubled in June 2020, reaching 10-13 per day. As pet care involves the timely administration of vaccines along with other products and services, the market for animal health has grown substantially in the past couple of years.

The companies involved in the animal health industry undertake conventional strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborative research, in order to generate revenue and achieve growth. The COVID-19 pandemic did not have much of an impact on these companies despite supply chain concerns, with IDEXX reporting a 12% increase in its year-on-year revenue, enabled by developments in its Companion Animal Group diagnostics department. Such developments are expected to grow stronger in the coming years, with the competition among major names expected to stiffen as a result of growth strategies.

Animal Health Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global animal health market on the basis of animal type, product, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Animal Health Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Production Animal

  • Companion Animal

Animal Health Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Vaccines

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Medicinal Feed Additives

  • Diagnostics

  • Equipment & Disposables

  • Others

Animal Health Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • E-commerce

  • Retail

  • Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Animal Health Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

  • Reference Laboratories

  • Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

  • Others

Animal Health Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Animal Health Market

  • Merck Animal Health

  • Ceva Santé Animale

  • Vetoquinol S.A.

  • Zoetis

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • IDEXX

  • Elanco

  • Heska Corporation

  • Virbac

  • B.Braun Vet Care

  • Covetrus

  • DRE Veterinary

  • Televet

  • Mars Inc.

  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation

  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

  • Bimeda, Inc.

  • Midmark Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • IDVet

Read the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

  • Dark Fiber Network Market - The global dark fiber network market size was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. Dark fiber network technology is being progressively visualized as a resourceful solution for organizations that emphasize network management capabilities and improved communication.

  • Pet Wearable Market - The global pet wearable market size is projected to reach USD 6.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The growing awareness of pet well-being is a leading factor for the market to inflate. North America alone contributes 30% of the global revenue market share. The market growth is also well observed in economies like Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

  • eClinical Solutions Market - The global eClinical solutions market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2021 and is likely to value at USD 21.8 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, along with the discovery of new infections now and then has supplemented the need for robust R&D in the pharma and biopharma industry.

  • Industrial Hemp Market - The global industrial hemp market was valued at USD 4.13 billion in the year 2021 and is expected to value at USD 16.75 billion by 2030, projecting a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the surging use of industrial hemp in various industries such as personal care items, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and animal care solutions. Growing awareness among people regarding the high nutritional value of hemp such as its strong protein and fatty acid profile will drive its use.

  • Non-Destructive Testing Market - The global non-destructive testing market was valued at USD 17.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 34.1 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecasted timeframe. Non-destructive testing finds key usage in several industries such as aerospace and oil and gas. With the surging automation in industrial manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, there has been a considerable hike in the demand for flaw detection related to porosity, cracks, and production disorders.

  • Explore more Market Research Reports by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Press Releases

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: 1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-health-market-to-be-worth-92-8-billion-by-2030-million-insights-301723197.html

SOURCE Million Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou

  • Indonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister

    Indonesia is finalising agreements with China's automaker BYD Group and U.S. carmaker Tesla to invest in electric vehicle (EV) production facilities in the Southeast Asian country, a senior cabinet minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia is aggressively promoting investment into batteries and EVs at home to take advantage of its rich nickel resources.

  • Europe Gas Resumes Slide as Supply Stays Strong and Demand Muted

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell further from the lowest level in 16 months as supply remained plentiful and demand muted despite lower prices.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Benchmark futures l

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Tesla, Musk face trial in shareholder case over 2018 tweets

    Elon Musk and Tesla Inc are set to go to trial in San Francisco on Tuesday in a case where the company's shareholders claim they were defrauded by Musk's 2018 statement that funding was "secured" to take the electric car maker private. The lawsuit seeks damages for shareholders who bought or sold Tesla stock in the days after Musk's tweets on Aug. 7, 2018. The shareholders have not specified the damages, but said Musk's tweets cost investors "billions."

  • Fission Announces Tier 1 Economics for PLS with Feasibility Study: Lower Initial CAPEX, Increased Mine Life, NPV and IRR

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study conducted by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech") and titled "Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property" (the "FS") for its PLS property in Canada's Athabasca Basin region.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Poised for Trial Over Tweets Proposing to Take Car Maker Private

    The plaintiff alleges the Tesla CEO’s 2018 tweets about a potential deal to take the car maker private, which never materialized, cost investors billions.

  • Oil Prices Waver With Eyes on Chinese Demand Outlook

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Set to Begin Beaumont Oil Refinery Expansion

    ExxonMobil (XOM) plans to advance the refinery's new CDU slowly to cope with potential startup problems.