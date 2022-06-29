Animal Healthcare Market: Evolving Opportunities with Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc and Elanco Animal Health Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Animal Healthcare Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.98 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasted period. The report extensively covers animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceutical, feed additive, and biologicals) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The animal healthcare market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc. among others.

Key Market Dynamics

The rise in pet ownership is one of the major factors propelling the animal healthcare market's expansion. With nearly two out of every five households having a dog, dogs continue to be the most common form of pet. With almost three in ten families owning a cat, cats were the next most popular form of pet. One of the factors contributing to the rise in pet ownership for companionship and enjoyment is the rise in disposable income. The focus has shifted to improving health services for these animals as people have begun to see these pets as members of the family.

However, contamination of animal source foods is one of the key challenges hindering the animal healthcare market growth

Major Animal Healthcare Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bayer AG

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Heska Corp.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Virbac SA

Zoetis Inc.

Animal Healthcare Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

Pharmaceutical - size and forecast 2021-2025

Feed additive - size and forecast 2021-2025

Biologicals - size and forecast 2021-2025

Animal Healthcare Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2021-2025

Animal Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.98 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

5.4 Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

5.5 Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

10.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

10.7 Heska Corp.

10.8 Hester Biosciences Ltd.

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.10 Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

10.11 Virbac

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

