Animal Healthcare Market: Evolving Opportunities with Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc and Elanco Animal Health Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Animal Healthcare Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.98 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasted period. The report extensively covers animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceutical, feed additive, and biologicals) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The animal healthcare market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc. among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Healthcare Market Analysis Report by Product (Pharmaceutical, Feed additive, and Biologicals) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Key Market Dynamics
The rise in pet ownership is one of the major factors propelling the animal healthcare market's expansion. With nearly two out of every five households having a dog, dogs continue to be the most common form of pet. With almost three in ten families owning a cat, cats were the next most popular form of pet. One of the factors contributing to the rise in pet ownership for companionship and enjoyment is the rise in disposable income. The focus has shifted to improving health services for these animals as people have begun to see these pets as members of the family.
However, contamination of animal source foods is one of the key challenges hindering the animal healthcare market growth
Major Animal Healthcare Companies:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Bayer AG
C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG
Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Elanco Animal Health Inc.
Heska Corp.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.
Virbac SA
Zoetis Inc.
Animal Healthcare Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
Pharmaceutical - size and forecast 2021-2025
Feed additive - size and forecast 2021-2025
Biologicals - size and forecast 2021-2025
Animal Healthcare Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025
Asia - size and forecast 2021-2025
ROW - size and forecast 2021-2025
Animal Healthcare Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 7.98 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five force summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
5.4 Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
5.5 Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
7.7 Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor Landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG
10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
10.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.
10.7 Heska Corp.
10.8 Hester Biosciences Ltd.
10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.10 Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.
10.11 Virbac
10.12 Zoetis Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
