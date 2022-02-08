U.S. markets closed

Animal Healthcare Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 63.2 Bn by 2028, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Players are increasing cash in-flow for the development of novel vaccines to protect animals from varied diseases such as cholera, hepatitis, and other bacterial and viral diseases

- Rise in popularity of eHealth and telehealth apps amid the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the sales prospects in the animal healthcare market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal healthcare market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028, according to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Due to improving spending power of people from several developing nations such as India and China, there is a notable growth in the trend of pet adoption. This factor is creating ample opportunities in the global animal healthcare market.

Several health conditions can lead to making animals critically ill or even death of these animals. As a result, many animal owners these days are increasing spending on medications in order to maintain the health of their animals. Furthermore, there is a significant growth in the number of veterinary clinics across the globe. These factors are driving sales in the global animal healthcare market.

Request Brochure of Animal Healthcare Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2446

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has forced immense changes in the work structure of major industries, including the animal healthcare segment. Veterinarians are taking help of varied technological advancements such as telehealth and eHealth apps in order to provide healthcare services to animals. Moreover, companies operating in the animal healthcare market are focusing on maintaining sufficient stock of life-saving therapeutics, vaccines, and animal feed additives to avoid stoppages in animal treatment procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Animal Healthcare Market: Key Findings

  • Consumption of milk products and meat has increased in the recent years across the globe. Hence, possibilities of transmission of varied diseases from animals to human have also increased. Moreover, the rising trend of companionship is also leading to rise in possibilities of transfer of animal diseases to humans. These factors highlight the need for maintaining proper health of animals, which, in turn, are creating business prospects in the global animal healthcare market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Animal Healthcare Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2446

  • Many players in the global animal healthcare market are investing in R&D activities in order to discover and launch effective treatment solutions for several common health disorders in animals, including hepatitis, cholera, and other bacterial & viral diseases. This factor is fueling the expansion of the animal healthcare market.

Animal Healthcare Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in emergence of new health disorders among animals is creating increased need for animal healthcare solutions, thereby boosting the sales growth in the animal healthcare market

  • Surge in the use of technological advancements in the veterinary pharmaceutical business is propelling the market for animal healthcare

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2446

Animal Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

  • The animal healthcare market in North America and Europe is projected to maintain their prominent position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of leading players, increase in the number of animal diseases, and rise in the animal population in these regions

  • The Asia Pacific animal healthcare market is prognosticated to expand at a promising pace due to surge in animal rearing and livestock production in the region. Moreover, rising focus of regional government authorities toward improving the overall healthcare infrastructure is expected to support the rapid growth of the Asia Pacific animal healthcare market during the forecast period.

Buy Animal Healthcare Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2446&ltype=S

Animal Healthcare Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Zoetis, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • MERIAL Limited

  • Virbac SA

  • Novartis Animal Health, Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Ceva Santé Animale

  • Vétoquinol SA

  • Elanco Products Company

Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Feed Additives

  • Vaccines

Animal Type

  • Companion Animals

  • Production Animals

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Equine Diagnostic Services Market: Equine diagnostic services market was valued at ~US$ 168 Mn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Equine diagnostic services are defined as lab testing work services for equine patients in hospital, clinics, individual labs, and on farms through equine field service. Tests, such as genetic test and infectious diseases test are often recommended in healthy and sick equine.

Topical Antibiotics Market: Topical antibiotics market was valued at US$ 5.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2019 to 2027. Topical antibiotics are preparations manufactured in cream or ointment form that can be applied directly over the skin. Topical antibiotics are used for indications such as acne vulgaris, fungal skin infections, viral skin infections, and second line option for localized impetigo.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/animal-healthcare-industry.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-healthcare-market-to-gain-valuation-of-us-63-2-bn-by-2028--notes-tmr-study-301476697.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

