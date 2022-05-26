Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market are VCA Inc. , Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd. , CVS Group Plc, Mars, Inc. , National Veterinary Care Ltd. , Pets at Home Group Plc, Ethos Veterinary Health, Animart LLC, and The Bargh Memorial Animal Hospital ASPCA.

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to grow from $95.94 billion in 2021 to $106.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The market is expected to grow to $151.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.



The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market consists of sales of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine, and other food items for animals.Veterinary clinics are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight.



In veterinary hospitals, veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services. Services in veterinary hospitals include reception, treatment, and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.



The main types of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics services are consultation, surgery, medicine, and other types.The surgery is performed by veterinary doctors to fix any medical issues for animals.



The type of animals that avail of these services includes farm animals and companion animals that are used in animal care, animal rescue, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in the adoption of companion pets globally is driving the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.The key factor behind this rise in adoption is the increasing humanization of pets, as an increasing number of pet owners are accepting pets as family members.



According to the American veterinary medical association report, there was a correlation between the degree of human/animal bond and pet spending. According to the American Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (ASPCA), In the USA, approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year. Also, according to a study, Americans spent about $17 billion on veterinary care in hospitals, clinics, and food. Similarly, Chinese pet owners spent more than 5,000 yuan per pet. With this growth, the animal hospital and veterinary clinics market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Veterinary healthcare access is relatively poor in most developing countries and some developed nations.Globally, the disease burden is significantly high in low and middle-income countries.



For instance, India reported approximately 63,000 veterinarians while the country required more than 150,000 veterinarians. Thus, the shortage of skilled veterinarian professionals is harming the growth of the animal hospital and veterinary clinics market.



Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock, and animals.This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases.



Big data enables veterinarians to identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions.For instance, Bayer Healthcare Animal introduced applications to assess potential signs of diseases in animals, thus enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of disease conditions.



Some of the major veterinary care providers opting for big data analytics to treat pet health issues are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospitals, and Greencross Limited.



The animal hospital and veterinary clinics market is regulated by authorities such as the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).In Australia, Under Section 24A of the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1960, prescribes that premises that will be or are used as a veterinary clinic or veterinary hospital (veterinary premises), must be registered by the Veterinary Surgeons’ Board (Board).



The Board only registers veterinary premises when it is satisfied that the premises are suitable for the purpose for which they are proposed to be used and the veterinary premises are under the management of a veterinary surgeon.



The countries covered in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





