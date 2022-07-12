U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Animal Intestinal Health Market worth $5.4 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Animal Intestinal Health Market by Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, Immunostimulants), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 5.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137766321

With the increase in demand for animal protein-based products, livestock breeders are focusing on investing in various feed additives to ensure improved intestinal health, which is one of the key factors encouraging the growth and well-being of different livestock species. Key factors, such as an increase in the consumption of feed and feed additives, steady growth in the market for meat and meat products, and a shift toward natural growth promoters have contributed to the growth of the animal intestinal health market. Furthermore, the use of feed additives such as probiotics, prebiotics and phytogenics has proven to have a positive impact on the intestinal health of various livestock species, further boosting the growth of the animal intestinal health market in the coming years. Countries such as the US, China, and Brazil are among the major producers and consumers of feed and feed products. The increase in demand for poultry, beef, and pork meat products has contributed to the growth of the compound feed market in these countries. Owing to this, the stakeholders in these markets are actively including natural growth promoters like probiotics in the manufacturing of feed. Thus, with the rising demand for feed additives such as probiotics, prebiotics and phytogenics in the compound feed industry, the animal intestinal health market is anticipated to witness a positive growth during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Intestinal Health Market
179 – Tables  
49 – Figures  
230 – Pages

Rising incidences of intestinal disorders among livestock

The gastrointestinal tract of livestock species is usually exposed to various harmful substances. A wide range of factors, such as those associated with the diet and infectious agents, could negatively impact the overall functioning of the intestines in livestock species. An imbalance in the microflora in the chicken gut could result in the poor performance of these birds. Adding probiotics or beneficial bacteria to chicken feed or drinking water improves the health of species. Some common intestinal disorders in cattle include bovine viral diarrhea, jejunal hemorrhage syndrome, and winter dysentery. The growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders among the livestock coupled with the growing awareness on positive effects of natural feed additives like probiotics, prebiotics and phytogenics are propelling the growth of the animal intestinal health market.

Innovations and technological advancements in the overall animal health and nutrition sector

With the ban on antibiotics in European countries, innovations for effective and sustainable feed additives have been a major focus area by the market players in the feed industry. Feed additives such as probiotics and prebiotics are anticipated to act as substitutes for harmful feed additives like antibiotics which adversely impact animal health. The increased focus on animal health and the rising demand for advanced solutions by the stakeholders along the value chain pose an attractive growth opportunity for the animal intestinal health market. For instance, in November 2020, Evoniks Animal Nutrition business line launched Ecobiol Fizz, the first probiotic for chicken in effervescent tablet form. The product contains a microbial strain of the species Bacillus amyloliquefaciens, which is used to stabilize the intestinal microbiota of broilers and chickens reared for laying, particularly during stressful periods, such as breeding.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=137766321

South America is projected to be the second fastest growing market in terms of value

In recent years, there have been several changes in dietary habits and consumption patterns of the population in developing countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, where the shift toward increased consumption of meat and dairy products has been witnessed. Consumers are becoming health-conscious and are focusing on opting for nutrition-rich products derived from livestock, which is provided by enriched feed products. This increase in demand for various animal products, such as milk, meat, eggs, and dairy products, has led to a rise in the usage of feed probiotics and prebiotics, as these products help improve the gut health of the livestock. This increase in industrialized livestock production is another major factor encouraging market growth in South America.

Key Players:

The top five leaders in the animal intestinal health market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), and Evonik Industries (Germany).

