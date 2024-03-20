This animal lover's free time goes to helping pet owners and organizations in Topeka

Deb Dellere, owner of Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop, has long had a soft spot in her heart for animals.

A photo of Dellere clutching the family cat as a young girl graces the counter of Furry Buddies, 901 S.W. Fairlawn Road. The shop, located next to Altered Image Salon & Spa, opened late last year as a benefit for local animal shelters.

Dellere collects gently used clothing, household items and collectibles to resell, with proceeds going toward the care and upkeep of animals at Helping Hands Humane Society and the Cat Association of Topeka.

Dellere said she got started hosting yard sale fundraisers two decades ago when a friend established an animal rescue out of Wamego that focused primarily on low-cost spay and neuter services. The organization sought out and trapped stray animals, brought them into the clinic for surgery and placed them in homes.

Dellere wanted to help, but she was busy caring for her mother at the time.

A photo of 6-year-old Deb Dellere shows her holding her cat, Snowball.

“All I could do was help make money,” she said. “It was the means to do what I could to give back to the rescue for food for the foster homes, pay for traps, meds and vet expenses.”

Dellere eventually moved to Topeka and continued her work, donating to and volunteering at the Cat Association of Topeka.

“The Cat Association was so pleased and tickled, and I could do these sales from home,” she said.

At that time, Dellere estimates that she was able to donate $1,200 to $2,000 each year to animal welfare organizations. Dellere, who is 66, said the setup for at-home yard sales eventually became too much for her to manage, and she began thinking about establishing a permanent space to continue the fundraiser sales.

Since she’s opened a storefront, Dellere said she’s been able to donate more.

“My promise to myself was to give $200 per month to each organization. I’m happy it’s grown exponentially,” she said. “It’s quicker, faster, bigger dollars to give. I hope this becomes a staple for these shelters.”

Deb Dellere, owner of Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop, organizes various donated clothes in her shop at 901 S.W. Fairlawn Road last Wednesday.

Need for funding increased with economic downturn

Emi Griess, communications coordinator at Helping Hands Humane Society, said donations like those from Dellere and others in the community are what keep the shelter running. Helping Hands serves about 6,000 animals each year, and the numbers keep growing.

“About 11 years ago, we moved to our new facility, and we had more space for a larger intake of animals,” said Griess.

The pandemic was a low year for the shelter, with fewer people out to report stray animals and bring them into the facility, but Griess said post pandemic, the number of animals coming into the shelter surged again.

“The economic crisis is a big factor," she said. "National animal welfare organizations have reported this, too. People are really struggling. We see a ton of stray animals and surrendered animals when their owners don’t have the resources to fix or build a fence to contain them, and they end up not reclaiming them.”

Pet owners who find themselves unhoused or forced to downsize to a property that won’t allow pets often have no other choice but to give the animals up. Griess said Helping Hands does have resources to help people who face other economic struggles, such as affording the cost of pet food or veterinary bills.

“If there are other circumstances standing in the way of people keeping their pets, we have a pet food pantry that individuals and companies like Hills and Walmart donate to, so we’re able to provide support there,” said Griess. “There are all different situations, but a lot of them point to economic struggle.”

Donated pet goods like leashes, collars and tennis balls are some of the items you'll find at Furry Buddies.

She said the biggest financial struggle for the shelter itself are cost of living increases within the community, which make it difficult for a nonprofit organization like Helping Hands to offer competitive pay to its staff. Helping Hands relies on community support to keep the doors open and to keep people employed.

“We literally wouldn’t still be an organization without decades of community support,” said Griess. “We’re astounded by the amount of support from volunteers and donors. It’s even more apparent to us now that we’re struggling with resources.”

Griess said donors like Furry Buddies help fill the gap for unexpected expenses, such as emergency surgeries for injured or ill animals.

“It’s amazing to see and a huge action for a single person,” said Griess.

Continuing the mission of caring for animals

Dellere currently works a full-time job outside of the time she dedicates to Furry Buddies. The cost of rent and utilities come out of her own pocket each month, and although she hopes to make enough someday to cover those expenses someday, Deb said she would probably donate it to the shelters anyway.

The public can support Dellere’s mission by donating such second-hand items as shoes, bedding, pet supplies, toys, accessories and cleaning products to Furry Buddies to be marked and resold. She said her biggest sellers right now are hanging clothes and books.

“There have been a lot of wonderful people coming in," she said. "I’ve met people I never would have met otherwise.”

So many donations began pouring in that Dellere had to create an appointment calendar so as not to overwhelm the space she has at Furry Buddies. She now only accepts donations by appointment during business hours.

“I hope the public can be patient with me and understand that this is a way to monitor what’s coming in,” she said. “I’ve been rotating things in, taking some things home to store until I have room. People are so tickled that someone is going to use their donated items, and the buyer can get something, go home, and use it right away.”

Deb Dellere, owner of Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop, opens the door to her shop at 901 S.W. Fairlawn Road last Wednesday.

Dellere said in addition to financial contributions straight to the shelters and material donations to Furry Buddies, the public can support animal welfare causes in nonmonetary ways. Pet owners can take preventative steps by spaying and neutering their animals so there are fewer homeless animals on the streets.

“Look into low-cost spay and neuter options because it helps everyone,” she said.

The Cat Association of Topeka is also in need of volunteers to sort and deliver aluminum recyclables. The profits from the recycled aluminum go back to the shelter. Dellere said this would be a good job for high school students or other community organizations looking for service projects.

“There’s always a need for more money for these animals, and it takes an Army," she said. "This is a small piece of helping the animals. It’s important that it’s a community effort; a group of people fighting the same fight.”

Helping Hands offering specials on spay and neuter services

Griess echoes these sentiments and encourages the community to take advantage of the shelter’s current Kitties & Pitties special. For only $50, residents can spay or neuter their pit bull or pit-bull mix. Cats are currently $25 for spay and neuter services. The clinic at Helping Hands also offers low-cost vaccines.

“These are things that are helpful to us and the community, and to the future of Helping Hands,” said Griess.

She reminds the public that animals don’t necessarily have to be housed at the shelter in order to be helped by Helping Hands.

“We really are here to help animals who have no place else to go in the community," said Griess. "We’re trying to get the message out to the community that they can help with fostering animals, walking their neighborhood and knocking on doors to find lost pets’ owners, and fostering a neighbor’s dog if they’re in the hospital. People have been doing that.

"It’s community members helping community members so that we have the resources for those animals who don’t have anywhere else to go, and we can care for them.”

What are the hours and days for Furry Buddies?

Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

