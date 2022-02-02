Animal Microbiome Market worth $12.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Animal Microbiome Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue (US$ Millions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features in-depth analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

the global Animal Microbiome market size was valued at US$ 5.75 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.4 Billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

In recent years, the sustainability of livestock production has gained significant attention. The microbiome has become a valuable target for products that aim to improve animal production sustainability, to drive both sustainability and productivity at the same time. The study of the microbial populations that inhabit animals is central to animal microbiome research, which aims to establish their function in health, disease, and development. The animal microbiome is critical for gastrointestinal health, immunological function, and digesting. In poultry, the gastrointestinal tract contains 70% of immune cells, emphasizing the importance of the gut for general health. In addition to animal health, the gut microbiome also impacts productivity and microbiological safety.

The market growth can be credited to the increased need to identify, treat, and reduce diseases in livestock and companion animals and the increasing pet population. The market is rising rapidly due to increased pet ownership and raising livestock population over the last year. Dietary supplements that promote immunological health have gained popularity in recent years. Increased pet spending, resulting in a demand for safe and nutritional items to help pets stay healthy, is expected to augment the need for the animal microbiome. Increased focus on animal health innovation has resulted in several bolstering industry growth prospects. The market growth is also accounted for technological advancements in the animal microbiome, such as the advent of microbiome DNA sequencing, including state-of-the-art bioinformatic analysis. Augmented demand for meat and meat products, increased concern towards antibiotic resistance to improve gut health, and the rising importance of protein-rich diets is further likely to support the market growth during the forecast period.

According to Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, 56% of dogs and 60% of cats were overweight or obese in 2018. Extra weight in pets may show to conditions such as high blood pressure, difficulty breathing, arthritis, joint health matters, as well as a weakened immune system. Key companies focus on product development such as early detection and predictive microbiome-based modes to provide more effective methods for managing chronic diseases in animals. For instance, In May 2021, Gnubiotics Sciences SA announced the allowance patent of microbiome markers for identifying, predicting, and treating pet obesity from the European Patent Office. This is considered as the first covering a microbiome-based theory to predict, diagnose and treat feline obesity, a significant cause of diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in felines.

The prominent players in the Animal Microbiome industry include:

Adisseo France SAS, Animal Biome, Inc, ANIZOME LLC, Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cytophage Technologies Inc., DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Elanco Animal Health, Eligo Bioscience, EnBiotix, Inc., FermBiotics, FOLIUM Science, Gnubiotics Sciences SA, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Intralytix, ISOThrive , Jefo Nutrition Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM), Lallemand Inc., Land O'Lakes, Inc., Leiber GmbH, Microbiome Insights, Inc., MicroSintesis, Native Microbials, NomNomNow Inc., Novozymes A/S, Novus International Inc., Ocean Harvest Technology, Orion Pharma Animal Health, Phage Technologies SA, Phagelux, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Primal Health, LLC, ProDigest, Proteon Pharmaceuticals, Pure Cultures, Purina Animal Nutrition, Resilient Biotics, Tonisity International Limited, Vetanco, VetoPhage, and List of Other prominent players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Jan 2022, Felix Biotechnology announced a partnership with AnimalBiome to develop new solutions to address diarrhea in pets. Felix has several ongoing partnerships to develop phage-based solutions with personal care and cosmetic companies, and through this partnership, the company plans to expand its footprint into animal health.

In Aug 2021, Chr. Hansen introduced a new product portfolio of stable live probiotics for use in pet foods and supplements, including Chr. Hansen Pet-Prostart, Chr. Hansen Pet-Proessentials and Chr. Hansen Pet-Provital. Followed to this, the company has introduced Bovacillus, a new solution to support dairy and beef cattle health and performance. Through these product launches, Chr. Hansen focuses on supporting healthy digestion, immunity, and overall wellbeing of animals.

In Aug 2021, ISOThrive Inc. received a Composition of Matter and Production Method patent for its first Farmaceutical™ Maltosyl-Isomaltooligosaccharides (MIMO), a prebiotic for use as an animal feed additive and pet food supplement. Through this patent, the company has created emerging opportunities in pet health with supplements that support better digestion with less reliance on medications.

In July 2021, Cargill invested in AnimalBiome to boost the introduction of new products and insights in the pet microbiome modulation space. Through this partnership with Cargill, AnimalBiome advances a clear leadership position in an exciting, growing market and creates novel products to restore balance to the gut microbiomes of companion animals.

In Nov 2019, GNUbiotics Sciences announced a strategic agreement with Evonik Nutrition & Care to manufacture GNUbiotics' Animal Milk Oligosaccharide, AMObiome™. First-in-class Animal Milk Oligosaccharide AMObiome™ to respond to the increasing demand for natural break-through products for companion and production animal health

Animal Microbiome Market Regional Analysis:

Asia and Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and are further anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR from 2022-to 2030. Improved research and development activities, Technological advancements, and an increasing number of pet owners are the factors driving the animal microbiome market growth in the Region. The Asia Pacific is also projected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to rising animal health awareness, cumulative pet population, along the growing number of government initiatives to promote animal health.

The Global Animal Microbiome Market Segments

The Global Animal Microbiome Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Product

Phage Therapy Product

Functional Food

Sequencing Platforms

Feed Additives/Functional Ingredients

Alternative Proteins and Alternative Feed

Other Innovative Microbiome Products and Therapies

The Global Animal Microbiome Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Application

Disease Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Nutrition

The Global Animal Microbiome Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Animal Type

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

The Global Animal Microbiome Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Animal Microbiome Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Animal Microbiome Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Animal Microbiome Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Animal Microbiome Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Animal Microbiome Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

