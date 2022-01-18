U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,632.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,719.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,438.50
    -157.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,150.50
    -7.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    +1.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    -1.7720 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -20.31 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8400
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,134.12
    -415.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.63
    -16.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,264.66
    -68.86 (-0.24%)
     

Animal Model Market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Animal Model Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Animal Model Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2028, registering a healthy CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028.

According to a recently compiled study by Future Market Insights, the global Animal Model Market will reflect an impressive CAGR through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from the global market for animal model are poised to surpass US$ 2,200 Mn by 2026-end.

Leveraging Animal Models offers Better Understanding of Different Diseases

Animals and human beings share a common biological as well as physiological structure. Animals possess shorter life cycle, however they have high genotype resemblance. It is simple and easy to control the animal environment as compared to the human beings.

Animal Model Market Size (2022)

US$ 1.7 Bn

Sales Forecast (2028)

US$ 2.4 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2028)

6.6% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Animal Model Suppliers

50%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3141

The animal models are increasingly being used in the biomedical research that helps to develop new treatment methods for various diseases. Leveraging animal models offers a better understanding of different diseases, along with the efficacy of drugs with regard to the diseases.

Owing to these factors, demand for animal models has been witnessing a significant surge in the healthcare sector. Alternatives such as cell cultures, tissue cultures, and computer models are also available, however animal models are more preferred owing to the complexity of the living systems. This further makes animal models an effective choice for biomedical research.

Development of animal models, which are more predictive in being effective is an iterative process. However, progress is being made, with researchers applying new experimental approaches to elucidate the biology of specific diseases for the creating of new and efficient animal models.

During the development of new drugs dedicated to complex diseases, researchers are being well advised for testing drugs in multiple animal models as well as in mouse strains with different genetic backgrounds.

Researchers are also focusing on employing translational efficacy or pharmacodynamic biomarkers for linking efficacy observed in clinical results with pre-clinical analyses.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3141

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

Value in US$ Mn

Key Regions Covered

Key Countries Covered

Key Market Segments Covered

Key Companies Profiled

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Report on Global Animal Model Market

  • North America is expected to remain the largest and fastest expanding market for animal model, with revenues estimated to surpass US$ 800 Mn by 2026-end. Between animal model markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe, the former will account for relatively larger revenue share, whereas the latter will expand at a comparatively higher CAGR through 2026. Although the market in South Korea will account for the lowest market revenue share, revenues are projected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR than those from the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) through 2026.

  • On the basis of species, revenues from rats and mice are projected to account for over two-fifth share of the market by 2026-end. Revenues from use of rats in animal models will expand at the highest CAGR in the market through 2026. In addition, revenues from use of cats and monkeys in animal models will rise at a nearly equal CAGR through 2026. Dogs and pigs are expected to remain the least lucrative species used in animal models during the forecast period.

  • Contract research organizations (CROs) and biotechnology companies are anticipated to remain the fast expanding end-users of animal models. Revenues from these two end-users are collectively forecast to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2026-end. In terms of revenues, academic & research institutions and pharmaceutical companies will continue to be dominant end-users in the global animal model market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3141

  • Basic and applied research application of animal model will continue to register the fastest expansion through 2026. However, drug discovery/development will remain the most lucrative application of animal model.

  • Key companies actively contributing to growth of the global animal model market include Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Envigo CRS SA, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Genoway SA, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Trans Genic Inc, The Jackson Laboratory, Horizon Discovery Group plc, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market - Growing usage of various meats in Western diet together with increasing adoption of the Western eating habits throughout the globe is expected to stimulate demand supply for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.

Animal Microchip Implant Market - An animal microchip implant is an innovative technology used for tracking pet animals and other healthcare issues in animals. Microchips implanted in pet animals are used to track the movement of pets to prevent the loss of pet animals.

Animal External Fixation Market - Animal external fixation is a versatile treatment for fracture repair and used in the enhancement of both biological and mechanical environment for optimal healing of the fracture.

Wearable Sensors For Animal Health Management Market - Every year animals of millions of dollars die without the proper and timely diagnosis of disease. If developed precisely and used correctly, the wearable sensor can provide the timely diagnosis of diseases in animals, eventually decreasing economic losses.

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market - The increasing transfer of zoonotic diseases among immunosuppressed patient is a prime factor responsible for the increased awareness of the auto-immune disease among companion animals.

Animal Auto-Immune Disease Therapeutics Market - The increasing transfer of zoonotic diseases among immunosuppressed patient is a prime factor responsible for the increased awareness of the auto-immune disease among companion animals.

Small Animal Imaging (In Vivo) Market - Small animal imaging market is an emerging due to the advancements in technology and increase in healthcare expenditure. There is an enormous increase in pharmaceutical companies and research institutions elevation in usage of small animal imaging techniques across the globe.

Lab Confirmation Tetsing Kit Market - This Lab Confirmation Testing Kit market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Lab Screening Test Kit Market - This Lab Screening Test Kit market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Lab Robotics Market - The accuracy with which the robots can perform the work in laboratories is the major driver in the lab robotics market. The ability of robots to perform most tedious work in high speed with accuracy expected to drive the growth of the lab robotics market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/animal-model-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/animal-model-market


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Canadian Firms See Higher Inflation With Economy Hitting Limits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarCanadian businesses reported widesp

  • Coinbase explains why it gave employees a month of ‘recharge time’ in addition to Flexible Time Off

    Coinbase's Chief People Officer LJ Brock talks about the company's decision to give employees four weeks of additional downtime in 2022.

  • Singapore Looks to Curb Crypto Ads

    The country's central bank issued guidelines to limit crypto ads in public spaces and media.

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the Wo

  • Dove soap maker Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

    (Reuters) -Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GSK's consumer business, calling it a "strong strategic fit", but Unilever shares slid more than 8%, highlighting investors' doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GSK, led by Emma Walmsley, has hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to review Unilever's approach but it will not engage in talks unless Unilever bumps up its offer, sources familiar with the matter said. It said on Saturday Unilever's proposal "fundamentally undervalued" the consumer business, adding that it would stick to its plan of listing the division this year.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; H

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Gold Prices Edge Higher on Chinese GDP Beat

    The Peoples Bank of China reduced their lending facility rates

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronChina’s central bank cut its key interest

  • Petrobras, Novonor to Sell $1.5 Billion Braskem Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- The controlling shareholders of Braskem SA are seeking to raise about $1.5 billion by selling shares in the petrochemical firm in what is expected to be one of Brazil’s largest equity offerings this year. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: V

  • Citi Defuses Warning on Vivion Debt That Had Sent Bonds Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityCitigroup Inc. has revisited its warning on bonds issued by Vivion Investments, which slumped on the investment bank’s initial note highlighting its expo

  • Which Are The 3 Crypto Coins In Cybersecurity To Keep An Eye On During The Current Year

    The number of hacker assaults on the Internet grows with time. Too many cybercriminals are attempting to obtain access to people’s personal information in order to steal their wealth.

  • Starbucks expands delivery services in China with Meituan tie-up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Starbucks said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with China's Meituan that will allow its Chinese customers to order coffee delivery via the super-app's platform. The move will expand the U.S. coffee chain's delivery footprint in China, which has since 2018 used Alibaba Group's Ele.me as its exclusive delivery partner. The two companies will also launch a service which will allow Meituan users to make private bookings for tasting of coffees and learning to make them at Starbucks stores, it said.

  • Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Policy Outlook Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis His