Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market Size Worth $187.1 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal nutrition organic acids market size is expected to reach USD 187.1 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for technological innovations and convenient food options produced from cost-effective renewable sources are considered key factors influencing industry growth. Increased utilization of organic acids in animal feed as a predominant substitute to traditional growth promoters is yet another key factor influencing market development across industries of various key geographies worldwide.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of revenue, the lactic acid segment accounted for the highest share of 49.0% in 2020 on account of its high efficacy in dietary and drinking water acidification

  • The poultry segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 on account of high demand for good quality meat, thereby leading to utilization of additives in poultry feed

  • The antimicrobial capacity segment dominated the market in 2020 on account of the ability of organic acids to act as an antimicrobial and antioxidant agent in feed

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the coming years on account of high cattle cultivation and high focus on the growth of goof quality meat for consumption

  • The market is highly competitive in nature, with the majority of the companies focusing on the development of new products with eco-friendly characteristics and catering to a broader application market

Read 128 page market research report, "Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Species (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aqua), By Application, By Delivery System, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Organic acids are being increasingly used for feed preservation in commercial compound feeds and applications related to diets in pigs and poultry. These acids have proven to be highly effective in maintaining the growth performance of animals. Among the available antibiotic growth promoters, organic acids are proven to be the most reliable product group. The primary mode of action of these acids is through the antimicrobial effects and its intensity is dependent on the chemical composition of its salts and derivatives.

Recently, a number of antibiotics have been withdrawn from poultry diets majorly in regions such as Europe, North America, and others, which led to an increased risk of occurrence of dysbacteriosis and other diseases among the birds. Deaths resulting from these diseases contributed to about 20% of poultry production costs in developed countries such as Europe. At present, various feed supplements are being developed and proven to be effective alternative antibiotics in poultry diets, such as probiotics, prebiotics, herbs, essential oils, and acidic compounds, among others.

However, acidic compounds consisting of organic acids have shown promising results as antibiotic alternatives. Organic acids have witnessed rising penetration in animal feed applications owing to their capability to enhance the performance of poultry, swine, aqua, and other feeds by changing the microbiome concentration and altering the pH of the Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT).

Grand View Research has segmented the animal nutrition organic acids market on the basis of product, species, delivery system, application, and region:

  • Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Species (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Delivery System Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market

  • Carboic

  • Thyssenkrupp AG

  • ADM

  • Croda International Plc

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • BASF SE

  • Dow

Check out more studies related to animal feed and nutrition, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Animal Feed Additives Market – The global animal feed additives market size was USD 37.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing meat consumption coupled with a recent outbreak of diseases has generated the need for additives in poultry, aqua, and other animal-based products

  • Animal Feed Micronutrients Market – The global animal feed micronutrients market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2016. The global increase in the consumption of dairy products including milk, yogurt, and cheese is expected to drive market growth.

  • Poultry Feed Market – The global poultry feed market size was valued at USD 175.9 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The demand can primarily be attributed to the increasing poultry farming to cater to the rising demand for chicken meat and eggs globally.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-nutrition-organic-acids-market-size-worth-187-1-million-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301374939.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

