Animal Parasiticides Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth USD 14.49 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP

Animal Parasiticides Market by Animal Type (Food-producing Animals, Companion Animals), Product Type (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global animal parasiticides market is expected to grow from USD 9.16 billion in 2019 to USD 14.49 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for animal parasiticides and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of increasing knowledge about animal health management and its benefits. The markets in India and China are proliferating, commanding significant shares and high growth potential in the regional market. Due to the rising demand for food obtained from animal sources, and increasing R&D activities in animal parasiticides, North America is also expected to dominate the global animal parasiticides market.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418030/request-sample

Key players in the global animal parasiticides market are Bayer AG, Zoetis, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck and Co., Inc., Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, and Huvepharma among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global animal parasiticides market.

In January 2014, Merial released, NexGard, an oral ectoparasiticide. They are soft chewable tablets made for dogs. Later in September 2014, Merial announced that it will allocate USD 25 million to expand its production facility in Paulínia, Brazil, which would increase the manufacturing of NexGard. This action is being done to meet the growing demand for chewable tablets.

The animal type segment includes food-producing animals, and companion animals. The increasing number of livestock animals like cattle & sheep is one of the major factors driving growth in the food-producing animals segment. The companion animals sub-segment accounted for a huge part of the market share in 2018. Approximately 68 per cent of U.S. households own a pet according to the American Pets Products Association (APPA). The product type segment includes endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. Ectoparasiticides is forecasted to achieve a high growth rate due to its vital application in insect infestation treatment in animals. The endectocides sub-segment is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of its ease of use, broad-spectrum anti-arthropod & anti-nematode characteristics and low mammalian toxicity.

Story continues

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/animal-parasiticides-market-by-animal-type-food-producing-animals-418030.html

About the report:

The global animal parasiticides market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418030

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Healthcare Data Interoperability Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/healthcare-data-interoperability-market-by-level-foundational-semantic-419539.html

Polymer Microinjection Molding Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/polymer-microinjection-molding-market-by-type-thermosets-thermoplastics-419679.html

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/self-contained-breathing-apparatus-market-by-application-fire-fighting-industrial-419680.html

Clinical Trial Management System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/clinical-trial-management-system-market-size-by-component-419695.html



