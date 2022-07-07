Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market| Evolving Opportunities with Bellylabs Oy and Bio Tracking | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market size is expected to grow by USD 98.33 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers animal pregnancy test kit market segmentation by product (cassettes, strips, and enzyme-linked immunoassay) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Analysis Report by Product (Cassettes, Strips, and Enzyme-linked immunoassay) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request a Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the market for animal pregnancy test kits is the rising cost of veterinary treatment. The rising demand from livestock farmers is another market trend for animal pregnancy test kits. However, one of the things preventing the market for animal pregnancy test kits from expanding is a dearth of veterinary specialists who are sufficiently trained.
For more information on regional segment – Get a sample now!
Major Five Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Bellylabs Oy
Bio Tracking
BioNote Inc.
EMLAB GENETICS LLC.
Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH
Genex Cooperative
Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
J and G Biotech Ltd.
MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Product Outlook
The cassettes market segment will significantly increase its market share for animal pregnancy test kits. Pregnancy-associated glycoproteins (PAGs) can be found in ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) whole blood, EDTA plasma, or the serum of cows and heifers and are used as a pregnancy indicator thanks to the cassettes.
Animal pregnancy detection utilizing cassettes is accurate and affordable, and it may be done without a veterinarian's intervention on companion animals at home as well as on farm animals. In the upcoming years, these elements will propel market expansion through this category.
View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Geography Outlook
North America will account for 40% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for animal pregnancy test kits are the US and Canada. The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in ROW. Over the projected period, the animal pregnancy test kit market will increase in North America due to rising awareness about animal healthcare.
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report
Related Reports:
Hemocytometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 98.33 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bellylabs Oy, Bio Tracking, BioNote Inc., EMLAB GENETICS LLC., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH, Genex Cooperative, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., J and G Biotech Ltd., MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Twil Canada Inc., Vetlab Supplies Ltd, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Cassettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bio Tracking
10.4 BioNote Inc.
10.5 Fassisi
10.6 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
10.7 MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
10.9 Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
10.10 Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
10.11 Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co.
10.12 Zoetis Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-pregnancy-test-kit-market-evolving-opportunities-with-bellylabs-oy-and-bio-tracking--technavio-301580662.html
SOURCE Technavio