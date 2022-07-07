Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market| Evolving Opportunities with Bellylabs Oy and Bio Tracking | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market size is expected to grow by USD 98.33 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers animal pregnancy test kit market segmentation by product (cassettes, strips, and enzyme-linked immunoassay) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the market for animal pregnancy test kits is the rising cost of veterinary treatment. The rising demand from livestock farmers is another market trend for animal pregnancy test kits. However, one of the things preventing the market for animal pregnancy test kits from expanding is a dearth of veterinary specialists who are sufficiently trained.

Major Five Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bellylabs Oy

Bio Tracking

BioNote Inc.

EMLAB GENETICS LLC.

Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH

Genex Cooperative

Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

J and G Biotech Ltd.

MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Product Outlook

The cassettes market segment will significantly increase its market share for animal pregnancy test kits. Pregnancy-associated glycoproteins (PAGs) can be found in ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) whole blood, EDTA plasma, or the serum of cows and heifers and are used as a pregnancy indicator thanks to the cassettes.

Animal pregnancy detection utilizing cassettes is accurate and affordable, and it may be done without a veterinarian's intervention on companion animals at home as well as on farm animals. In the upcoming years, these elements will propel market expansion through this category.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 40% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for animal pregnancy test kits are the US and Canada. The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in ROW. Over the projected period, the animal pregnancy test kit market will increase in North America due to rising awareness about animal healthcare.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 98.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bellylabs Oy, Bio Tracking, BioNote Inc., EMLAB GENETICS LLC., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH, Genex Cooperative, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., J and G Biotech Ltd., MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Twil Canada Inc., Vetlab Supplies Ltd, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cassettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bio Tracking

10.4 BioNote Inc.

10.5 Fassisi

10.6 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

10.7 MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

10.9 Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

10.10 Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

10.11 Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co.

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

