U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.50
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,044.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,901.25
    +21.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.90
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.43
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.20
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -0.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7190
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,399.57
    +514.12 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +7.97 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,298.66
    +191.01 (+0.73%)
     

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market| Evolving Opportunities with Bellylabs Oy and Bio Tracking | Technavio

·12 min read

 NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market size is expected to grow by USD 98.33 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers animal pregnancy test kit market segmentation by product (cassettes, strips, and enzyme-linked immunoassay) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Analysis Report by Product (Cassettes, Strips, and Enzyme-linked immunoassay) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request a Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the market for animal pregnancy test kits is the rising cost of veterinary treatment. The rising demand from livestock farmers is another market trend for animal pregnancy test kits. However, one of the things preventing the market for animal pregnancy test kits from expanding is a dearth of veterinary specialists who are sufficiently trained.

For more information on regional segment – Get a sample now!

Major Five Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bellylabs Oy

  • Bio Tracking

  • BioNote Inc.

  • EMLAB GENETICS LLC.

  • Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH

  • Genex Cooperative

  • Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • J and G Biotech Ltd.

  • MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Product Outlook

The cassettes market segment will significantly increase its market share for animal pregnancy test kits. Pregnancy-associated glycoproteins (PAGs) can be found in ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) whole blood, EDTA plasma, or the serum of cows and heifers and are used as a pregnancy indicator thanks to the cassettes.

Animal pregnancy detection utilizing cassettes is accurate and affordable, and it may be done without a veterinarian's intervention on companion animals at home as well as on farm animals. In the upcoming years, these elements will propel market expansion through this category.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 40% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for animal pregnancy test kits are the US and Canada. The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in ROW. Over the projected period, the animal pregnancy test kit market will increase in North America due to rising awareness about animal healthcare.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Hemocytometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 98.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bellylabs Oy, Bio Tracking, BioNote Inc., EMLAB GENETICS LLC., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH, Genex Cooperative, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., J and G Biotech Ltd., MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Twil Canada Inc., Vetlab Supplies Ltd, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cassettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bio Tracking

  • 10.4 BioNote Inc.

  • 10.5 Fassisi

  • 10.6 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.7 MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.9 Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co.

  • 10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-pregnancy-test-kit-market-evolving-opportunities-with-bellylabs-oy-and-bio-tracking--technavio-301580662.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War Finan

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • Citigroup Says Oil Demand to See Further Downward Revisions

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for oil demand likely will see further downward revisions amid higher fuel prices, said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup Inc.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Ba

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • S&P 500 closes higher for third straight session, utilities lead sectors

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick looks at market and sector gains after the close, as well as crude oil and bitcoin prices.

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies That Are Growing and 6 That Are Falling

    Just like the stock market, cryptocurrency has had a wild run in 2022. While much of the news has focused on the devastation in crypto pricing, some cryptos have been trying to reverse the trend -- at...

  • LNG, Natural Gas Stocks Mixed As Gas Prices Tumble

    Natural gas stocks fell Tuesday, despite a tight global market, amid expectations that demand will contract in coming months.