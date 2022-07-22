Animal Transportation Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Livestock Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal transportation market estimates a market value of USD 403.39 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.87%. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in demand for various animal products such as milk, meat, fur, leather, and eggs will facilitate the animal transportation market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a sample now!

Animal Transportation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the animal transportation market by Type (livestock, pets, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The livestock segment will be significant for revenue generation. The livestock segment includes animals such as horses, sheep, camels, pigs, goats, cattle, and poultry. Globally, livestock is transported for slaughtering, breeding fairs, livestock shows, auctioning, and domestication. The global animal transportation market by livestock is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the growth of the global dairy market.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Animal Transportation Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the animal transportation market is the increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and the dairy industry.

The increase in global consumption of meat, beef, poultry, and dairy products over the last few years is driving the demand for livestock in slaughterhouses and the dairy industry. This is, in turn, driving the demand for the safe transportation of animals, therefore, positively impacting the growth of the global animal transportation market. Furthermore, increasing meat consumption is boosted by increasing penetration of the food and hospitality sector. As a result, export growth in 2019-20 is foreseen to originate in the US, Australia, Argentina, and the EU, while imports are projected to rise in China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Korea. Furthermore, top meat-consuming countries include the US, China, Argentina, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and Japan.

Story continues

Animal Transportation Market: Major Trends

The introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry is another factor supporting the animal transportation market growth in the forecast period.

The acceptance of blockchains in the logistics industry has been steadily rising. Moreover, the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking. In addition, other factors such as the booming e-commerce industry are expected to trigger the growth of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry, which will witness a CAGR of almost 54% during the forecast period. It is estimated that 15%-20% of the total cost of transportation is spent on document processing and administration processes; however, with the use of blockchain technology, such overhead costs can be reduced. For instance, blockchain technology can communicate information on the health of the animal during transportation through a single document to all the stakeholders in the supply chain of animal transportation.

To know about other drivers & trends - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Animal Transportation Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Animal Transportation Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Animal Transportation Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The freight logistics market size in Spain is expected to be valued at USD 5.39 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 4.26%.

The predicted growth for the logistics market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 71.96 billion at a progressing CAGR of 1.39%.

Animal Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 403.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Airlines Group Inc., Amerijet International Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DSV Panalpina A\S, EMO Trans Inc., FedEx Corp., GRADLYN Petshipping, HERFURTH GROUP, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Livestock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Airlines Group Inc.

10.4 Amerijet International Inc.

10.5 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

10.6 DSV Panalpina A\S

10.7 EMO Trans Inc.

10.8 FedEx Corp.

10.9 GRADLYN Petshipping

10.10 HERFURTH GROUP

10.11 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-transportation-market-30-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-livestock-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301591073.html

SOURCE Technavio