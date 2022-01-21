U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,621.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,763.25
    -77.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.00
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    -1.80 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.60
    -11.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.34 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    +2.66 (+11.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,069.80
    -2,841.29 (-6.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.36
    -71.91 (-7.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.24
    -78.77 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Animal Vaccines Market to Generate $15.20 Billion, By 2030 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Increase in demand for pet insurance, rise in expenditure for animal health, and increase in ownership of companion animals propel the global animal vaccines market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global animal vaccines industry garnered $9.09 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $15.20 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1988

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in demand for pet insurance, surge in prevalence of animal diseases, rise in expenditure for animal health, and increase in ownership of companion animals propel the global animal vaccines market growth. However, highly competitive meat and milk prices and fatal effects of veterinary vaccines on human and animal health restrain the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in vaccine products and increase in demand for hybrid animal present new opportunities in coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the animal vaccine market negatively. The veterinary organizations recommended restraints on animal patient care and postponed the surgery of animals with mild illnesses. However, surgeries and vaccination procedures of acutely ill animals were carried out.

  • The lockdown measures led to postponement of annual checkups and elective vaccination processes. However, the supply of animal vaccines led to disruptions due to challenges in supply chain.

The attenuated vaccines segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the attenuated vaccines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global animal vaccines market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is due to presence of advanced technologies for specific mutations/deletions in the virus genes. However, the DNA vaccines segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in prevalence of animal diseases and ease in manipulation in comparison to traditional vaccines.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1988

The livestock segment to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on animal type, the livestock animal segment held nearly than two-thirds of the global animal vaccines market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status based in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases among livestock animals and rise in awareness about immunization. However, the companion animal segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding medical illnesses & ailments of companion animals and surge in animal healthcare expenditure worldwide.

North America to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global animal vaccines market, and is estimated maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to already-established veterinary organizational structures and concerns regarding animal health among people. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in need of livestock protection from mass wipeouts with the outbreak of epidemics.

Leading Market Players

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Zoetis Inc.

  • Ceva Santé Animale

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Romvac

  • Vaxxinova

  • Biovac

  • Merial

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Anicon Labor GmbH

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Veterinary Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Veterinary Pain Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-vaccines-market-to-generate-15-20-billion-by-2030-at-5-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301465554.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTh

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tVMware told staff

  • Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

    Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues.

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Google Team That Keeps Services Online Rocked by Mental Health Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- When Chewy Shaw left Google’s site reliability group in April, he told colleagues in a memo that interactions with his managers had made him depressed and suicidal.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’t“I no longer feel psychological safety on this team

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.