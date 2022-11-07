Animal Wound Care Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies Driving Growth
Global Animal Wound Care Market
The "Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Sutures & Staplers, Glues), Advanced (Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel Dressings), Traditional (Tape, Dressings, Bandages), Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, Horse, Pigs), End User (Hospital, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and July 2022. Players in the global animal wound care market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions. In the given report, the animal wound care market is segmented on the product, animal, end-user, and region.
Surgical wound care products accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by product type
On the basis of product, the animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. The large share due to rising number of animal surgeries, the increasing adoption of surgical wound care products, and improving pet adoption and pet care expenditure.
Companion animals accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by animals
In 2021, companion animals holds largest share in the animal wound care market. The growth is observed in this animal type segment is due to the expanding companion animal population, the rising number of sports horses, boosting pet care spending, and rising mandate for pet coverage across the world.
North America segment accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by Region
The North American market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the animal wound care market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific countries.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Population of Companion Animals
Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure
Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies
Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
Increasing Prevalence of Diseases
Restraints
Rising Pet Care Costs
Opportunities
Untapped Emerging Markets
Challenges
Lack of Animal Health Awareness in Emerging Countries
Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets
Ecosystem Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Advancis Veterinary
B Braun Melsungen AG
Care-Tech Laboratories, Inc
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Elanco Animal Health
Ethicon (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
Innovacyn, Inc
Indian Immunologicals Ltd
Jorgen Kruuse A/S
Jazz Medical, LLC
Kericure Inc
M Company
Medtronic PLC
Mila International, Inc
Mccord Research, Inc
Neogen Corporation
Primavet, Inc
Robinson Healthcare
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Smith & Nephew PLC
Sentrx Animal Care
Silverglide
Virbac
Vernacare
Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd
