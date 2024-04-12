Advertisement
Animalcare Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.02 (vs UK£0.033 in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£74.4m (up 3.8% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: UK£1.20m (down 39% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.6% (down from 2.7% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.02 (down from UK£0.033 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Animalcare Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.5% growth forecast for the Pharmaceuticals industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Animalcare Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

