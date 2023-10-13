Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.02

The board of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.02 per share on the 17th of November. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Animalcare Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 63.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Animalcare Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Animalcare Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was £0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.044. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.9% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Animalcare Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Animalcare Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 65% per annum. While EPS is growing rapidly, Animalcare Group paid out a very high 228% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Animalcare Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.