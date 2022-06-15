U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Animation Collectibles Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Billion | Growing Number of Gaming and Animation Character Fan Base to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animation Collectibles Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Animation Collectibles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the animation collectibles market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.23  billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating CAGR of 4.11% from 2020 to 2025.

 To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The growing number of gaming and animation character fan bases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global animation collectibles market. The strong interaction between digital entertainment media and animation movie enthusiasts has resulted in a powerful affection for the game and animation movie character collectibles. The rising affection and an increase in demand for such animation characters have resulted in the launch of animated movie characters and gaming character collectibles. Such a rise in the fan base of animation movies and games is expected to provide high growth opportunities for vendors in the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The seasonal demand and short life of merchandise are the major challenges hindering the global animation collectibles market growth. Efficient merchandising management is critical for retailers. Merchandising retailers manage thousands of items across numerous product lines and categories. Therefore, merchandise planning should be conducted in accordance with demand forecasts for the products, as such products are not fixed for different seasons. Retailers pre-stock most of the movie-related merchandise to stay ahead of competitors. However, retailers may end up buying too much inventory, resulting in deadstock if the movie fails. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report right here!

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The animation collectibles market report is segmented by Distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, department stores, and online retailers) and Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

  • The specialty stores distribution channel segment held the largest animation collectibles market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing sales of these collectibles from the independent retail stores that exclusively offer products in a single category. They generally sell branded animation collectibles and have traditionally been the principal shopping destination for parents.

  • North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for animation collectibles market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing number of gaming and animation character fan bases will facilitate the animation collectibles market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities 

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings       

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Animation Collectibles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.11%

Market growth 2021-2025

$1.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on distribution channels

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Hasbro Inc.

  • 10.4 JAKKS Pacific Inc.

  • 10.5 LEGO System AS

  • 10.6 Mattel Inc.

  • 10.7 MGA Entertainment Inc.

  • 10.8 Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Ravensburger AG

  • 10.10 Spin Master Corp.

  • 10.11 TOMY Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animation-collectibles-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-23-billion--growing-number-of-gaming-and-animation-character-fan-base-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301567371.html

SOURCE Technavio

