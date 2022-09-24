Animation and Gaming Market, Increasing sophistication in animation and gaming to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the animation and gaming market projects growth of USD 103.30 billion, registering a CAGR of 22.76% from 2021 to 2026. One of the elements fueling the expansion of the animation and gaming markets is the increasing sophistication of these industries. The report extensively covers animation and gaming market segmentation by application (TV, film, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global animation and gaming market as a part of the global application software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Animation and Gaming Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Animation and Gaming Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Animation And Gaming Market: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing sophistication in animation and gaming

Greater penetration and accessibility to broadband Internet

Online gaming to become a medium for marketing and promoting films

One of the reasons influencing the growth of the animation and gaming markets is the rising sophistication of animation and gaming. Consumers between the ages of 18 and 25 are growing, and they watch video content or play video games for a variety of reasons, including enjoyment, escape from a monotonous lifestyle, or stress relief. The sophistication of the video content makers available on the market varies.

Story continues

Reasons to Buy Animation And Gaming Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist animation and gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animation and gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animation and gaming market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animation and gaming market vendors

Animation And Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $103.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Framestore Ltd., Adobe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Activision Blizzard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NetEase Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Corus Entertainment Inc., Epic Games Inc., Lost Marble LLC, Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd., Anibrain, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Autodesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

