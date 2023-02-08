U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    -18.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,109.00
    -97.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,729.75
    -47.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.90
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.17
    +1.03 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.20
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.29 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6580
    -0.0160 (-0.44%)
     

  • Vix

    18.96
    -0.47 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2020
    +0.1300 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,088.09
    +97.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.38
    +7.43 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.65
    +48.94 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Animeta, an AI-Powered Creator Tech Company Launched to Reshape the Future of the Burgeoning Asian Creator Economy

·3 min read

The creator tech venture has been seed-funded by Founder Anish Mehta along with Founding Investors Rajesh Kamat and Sameer Manchanda

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anish Mehta, the former CEO of leading Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, today announced the launch of his new venture, Animeta™, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.

Animeta is a Singapore-based creator tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta™ AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers content creators financial investment, data analytics, business intelligence, content strategy, creative supervision, and brand, public relations, and social media expertise, in addition to data-driven, result-oriented, authentic brand campaigns.

Anish is well-known in the Indian media business for changing the trajectory of the Indian animation business during his previous stint as the CEO of Cosmos-Maya. From championing the cause of building original Indian IPs at scale to building a YouTube network with over 90 million cumulative subscribers across 35 channels, the studio created many industry-firsts under Anish's leadership and drew in coveted global investors like KKR's Emerald Media & TPG-backed NewQuest Capital Partners. He is now passionate about building the creator economy with Animeta by giving individual creators the much-needed support to scale and succeed financially.

"India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform and be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives," said Anish Mehta, Founder of Animeta.

Animeta's founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the managing director of KKR's Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur.

"In the last few years, we've seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who've emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than 100 billion USD on the backs of social media users who've grown to an approximate 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish and his team on this journey," said Rajesh Kamat.

"I am a true believer in content playing a very important role in today's digital world. I am confident that Animeta will be a game changer for content creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy," added Sameer Manchanda.

About Animeta

Animeta is a Singapore-based creator tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta™ AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. We offer our creator partners financial investment, data analytics, business intelligence, content strategy, creative supervision, and brand, PR, and social media expertise, in addition to data-driven, result-oriented, authentic brand campaigns. To learn more, visit Animeta.ai.

Media Contacts

Sarah Segal 
415-962-7956 
353447@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animeta-an-ai-powered-creator-tech-company-launched-to-reshape-the-future-of-the-burgeoning-asian-creator-economy-301741437.html

SOURCE Animeta

