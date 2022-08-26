U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.00
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,243.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,127.00
    -29.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.10
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.56
    +1.04 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.20
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0059 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0600
    +0.5900 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,435.79
    -255.33 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.33
    -2.47 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Animoca Brands' Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Asia's crypto games and web3 investment powerhouse Animoca Brands is making inroads into Japan as its local unit picks up $45 million in financing at a $500 million pre-money valuation.

The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry.

Japan isn't the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a 30% corporate tax on profit from cryptocurrency holdings, including unrealized gains, a policy that has triggered a blockchain brain drain and pleas by local crypto startups to lower tax rates.

But with its troves of successful anime, manga, video games, movies, and musicians, Japan is still a place to be for NFT services scouring for IPs.

Indeed, Animoca Brands Japan, whose parent has backed the world's largest NFT platform OpenSea, plans to use the fresh capital to "secure licenses for popular intellectual properties, develop internal capabilities, and promote adoption of Web3 to multiple partners, increasing the value and utility of their branded content while fostering the development of a safe and secure NFT ecosystem in Japan."

MUFG, which was formed from a merger between Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and UFJ Bank, isn't the only financial group in Japan to have embraced NFTs. Banking giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said in July that it plans to create a "Token Business Lab" that will provide consulting to institutional customers interested in NFT applications, with technical support coming from blockchain startup HashPort.

Japan's domestic tech companies have been warming to NFTs as well. In April, Line launched its NFT marketplace in Japan, a plan that was announced last year. It's an expected development given the Japanese messaging giant already has reaped millions of dollars from sticker sales and popularized a handful of sticker collections. Line's 90 million users in Japan can now store their NFTs in their Line-powered digital asset wallet and trade NFTs with friends.

Japan’s gaming blockchain builder Oasys raises $20M in private token sale

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Volatility Seen Leading to Purge of ‘Merge Frontrunners’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ether is outperforming Bitcoin for a third consecutive day amid expectations that the intermittent bouts of optimism over the pending upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain will finally take root. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageNearly 60,000 Sneaker

  • How to stay cool the Japanese way

    Japan's heatwaves are driving the need for ways to stay cool, from face masks to neck fans and vests.

  • Japan to ease pandemic-related border controls from Sept. 7

    Japan plans to ditch requirements for pre-departure coronavirus tests for arriving travelers who have received at least three COVID-19 vaccine doses.

  • Expert explains the CDC's new COVID guidance for schools

    This is the third time students and teachers head back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this time around, due to new CDC guidelines, they can expect a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy.

  • Revealed: leaked video shows Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive faith group drove women to tears

    Wife of founder of People of Praise says members ‘were always crying’ during discussions about women’s subservience to men

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Expected to Show a Slowdown

    Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred datapoint on inflation, is expected to have cooled off in July.

  • Japan is changing its approach to Africa

    With the eighth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) kicking off in Tunis, Tunisia on Aug. 27, Japan is looking to change its Africa policy from one focusing on aid to foreign direct investment (FDI)—a move it considers more pragmatic.

  • Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order

    Taiwan’s leader on Friday said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” through Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]