Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025 | Growth in Institutional and Industrial (I&I) Cleaners to Boost Growth | Technavio
Discover valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the anionic surfactants market.
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anionic surfactants market is poised to grow by USD 5.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth in institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaners has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Anionic Surfactants Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anionic surfactants market report covers the following areas:
Anionic Surfactants Market size
Anionic Surfactants Market trends
Anionic Surfactants Market industry analysis
This study identifies growth in the detergent market as one of the prime reasons driving the anionic surfactants market growth during the next few years.
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anionic Surfactants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anionic Surfactants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist anionic surfactants market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the anionic surfactants market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the anionic surfactants market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anionic surfactants market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
I and I cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
BASF SE
Clariant International Ltd.
Croda International Plc
Dow Inc.
Elkem ASA
Evonik Industries AG
Innospec Inc.
Solvay SA
Stepan Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
