AnitaB.org Names ADP the 2022 Top Large Company for Women Technologists

0
·3 min read

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit social enterprise AnitaB.org has again named ADP the 2022 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winner in the Large Technical Workforce category. The distinguished national program from AnitaB.org is the only benchmarking program that looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are embracing accountability and making the most progress toward the equity of women. This marks the third consecutive year ADP has earned this recognition for its commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive.

"To design for the future of work, we need representative perspectives, experiences and ideas leading the way forward."

See how ADP's culture of inclusion drives tech innovation

"We're thrilled to announce this year's winners of Top Companies for Women Technologists for their ongoing work to advance intersectional gender equity," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org. "The data and insights from the winners and participating companies provide the foundation to begin and continue much-needed conversations around diversity, allowing us to cultivate a truly inclusive community."

The 2022 AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program collected and analyzed data on more than 400,000 technologists from 52 companies segmented by technical workforce size. The program analyzes data on gender and racial technical representation, as well as organizational programs and policies. ADP earned the highest score among the participating companies with a large technical workforce (10,000+).

"We believe that by finding great talent and giving them opportunities to uniquely contribute, we can amplify the impact we can all collectively make in our business and communities," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "We are always expanding our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to ensure our people and the solutions they design embody the diversity of our clients and their people. To design for the future of work, we need representative perspectives, experiences and ideas leading the way forward."

The best practice insights provided by the AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program help organizations discover areas where they can improve to help build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future. The assessment considers key factors including overall representation; representation by career level; trends in hiring, retention and advancement; leadership representation; and representation by race and gender. Policies and programs linked to greater representation are considered as well, including caregiver leave, flextime policies, gender pay equity policies, diversity and inclusion training, sponsorship programs and employee resource groups.

ADP has focused on putting programs in place to help women technologists thrive, including the rollout of an Advancing Women in Leadership Program within the company's global product and technology organization, which focuses on providing emerging leaders with the tools and support they need to grow. The International Women's Inclusion Network, a business resource group at ADP, drives opportunities for women as well, including a special committee that focuses on women in STEM. ADP continues to work with industry organizations and sponsor female-focused hackathons to inspire and empower the next generation of women technologists.

The full results of the 2022 AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program can be found here. To learn more about ADP's culture of inclusion, visit https://tech.adp.com/careers/culture/inclusion-diversity/.

ADP additionally offers guidance and resources to help employers foster diversity, equity and inclusion. To learn more, join ADP's upcoming Inclusion Summit on September 28, 2022: http://www.adp.com/inclusionsummit2022

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anitaborg-names-adp-the-2022-top-large-company-for-women-technologists-301630071.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

