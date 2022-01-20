U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Anitian Raises $55 Million Series B to Further Transform the Cloud Security and Compliance Automation Industries with Pre-Engineered, Zero Trust Cloud Platforms

·5 min read

Round led by Sageview Capital to fuel Anitian's growth and product investment to solve the pains of cloud infrastructure security and compliance for enterprises on AWS and Azure.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anitian, the leading provider of pre-engineered cloud security and compliance automation solutions, today announced that it has raised a $55 million Series B round led by Silicon Valley-based Sageview Capital with participation from existing investor, Forgepoint Capital. The financing round supports the company's explosive growth and brings Anitian's total funding to $71 million. The new capital will be used to fuel the company's expansion and further transformation of the cloud security and compliance automation industries. As part of this new round of funding, Ned Gilhuly, Co-Founder and Partner at Sageview Capital, will be joining Anitian's Board of Directors.

Anitian Announces $55 Million Series B Funding
Anitian Announces $55 Million Series B Funding

"Anitian's unique technology is poised to disrupt an exploding cloud security and compliance market that's clamoring for innovation. With its automated solution, Anitian already leads the market for FedRAMP compliance which is poised to grow strongly as the Federal Government continues to adopt cloud solutions to lower costs and enhance efficiency," commented Gilhuly. "And we're equally excited by Anitian's growth opportunity in the commercial market as the company leverages its automated platform, initially developed to meet the exacting requirements of FedRAMP compliance, to provide comprehensive cloud security to modern enterprises. We're delighted to partner with Rakesh Narasimhan and his leadership team, and we are confident in their ability to execute this exciting vision."

Since its Series A funding led by Forgepoint Capital in February 2019, Anitian has accomplished significant company milestones, including:

  • Winning seven awards including the "Security Company of the Year" at RSA 2021

  • Tripling its growth and customer rate in 2020 and 2021

  • Declared a "Top 10 Baby Black Unicorn" at Black Hat 2021

  • Named a vendor in four Gartner Hype Cycles

  • Expanding its multi-cloud platforms across AWS and Microsoft Azure

  • Building a seasoned executive leadership team

"Cloud infrastructure security and compliance has become a massive inhibitor for enterprises trying to move at the speed of cloud. DevOps and security teams are distracted by having to spend precious time, money, and resources building secure and compliant cloud application environments instead of focusing on the company's core mission. This delays time to market and revenue while increasing risk and non-compliance." said Anitian CEO, Rakesh Narasimhan. "This round of funding propels our ability to further accelerate Anitian's growth and leadership position in the market by delivering automated, pre-engineered platforms that empower enterprises to get their applications to the cloud and market faster. We're grateful for our trusted customers, investors, and partners who are helping Anitian deliver on its promise of enabling customer business growth while expanding our team, markets, and product portfolio."

Anitian has a proven track record of replacing traditional, DIY, and consultant-driven approaches to cloud application security and compliance with its pre-built, automated, and zero trust SecureCloud platforms. The platforms are available on AWS and Azure and are preconfigured to rigorous security standards like FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, SOC 2, PCI, and more. What takes DevOps teams, security teams, and consultants months or years to complete – with millions of dollars in opportunity costs – the Anitian platforms can achieve in just weeks at a fraction of the cost. Its automated and unified cloud security posture management (CSPM) keeps cloud application environments continuously secure and compliant in run-time. Anitian provides the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud, accelerating customers' time to cloud, production, and market while reducing cost, risk, and resources.

To learn more about Anitian's SecureCloud platforms, visit www.anitian.com.

About Anitian
Anitian doesn't make your cloud applications. We make your cloud applications secure and compliant so you can enter new markets and unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our SecureCloud platforms for Compliance Automation and Enterprise Cloud Security unify DevOps and security to deliver the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's pre-engineered and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms deploy in a single day to empower enterprises to go from application to cloud to production 80% faster and at 50% of the cost. The standardized cloud platforms are pre-built from the ground up for Zero Trust and deliver a full suite of security controls – pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, PCI, CMMC, SOC 2, and more. Anitian uses the full power and scale of the cloud to automate the complex burden of cloud infrastructure security and compliance to help you start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.anitian.com or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Sageview Capital
Sageview Capital LP is a private investment firm focused on providing growth capital and operational support to leading tech-enabled businesses. As active partners, Sageview Capital leverages its decades of industry experience, operational expertise, and extensive network to drive long-term value for its portfolio companies and their employees. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Atmosphere, CallRail, Carewell, Demandbase, DISQO, Drivewyze, Elastic Path, Ezoic, MetricStream, Pantheon, Pax8, NAM, Specright, Theatro, Womply, and XSELL Technologies, among others. Sageview Capital was founded in 2006 and has deployed over $1.4 billion across 30 growth capital investments. The firm has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.sageviewcapital.com.

About Forgepoint Capital
Forgepoint Capital is a multi-stage venture capital firm that invests in transformative companies protecting the digital future. Founded in 2015, Forgepoint backs exceptional entrepreneurs tackling the biggest challenges in cybersecurity and infrastructure software. The firm brings nearly a century of company-building experience and draws upon one of the largest networks of trusted industry experts and customers to support entrepreneurs with strategic guidance and connections. Forgepoint invests globally from its San Francisco Bay Area headquarters. For more information, visit www.forgepointcap.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anitian-raises-55-million-series-b-to-further-transform-the-cloud-security-and-compliance-automation-industries-with-pre-engineered-zero-trust-cloud-platforms-301464500.html

SOURCE Anitian

